American Premium Water Corp. to acquire CloudXchange DataCentre Inc. to embark on crypto-mining related businesses with earnings guarantee of US$1.5 million for the first 12 months

A leveraged buyout is simply defined as the purchase of a controlling share in a company by its management using outside capital. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took billions in leveraged loans to take control of Twitter Inc TWTR with funding from banks such as Barclays PLC BCS and Bank of America Corp BAC, marking the transaction — $44 billion — as the largest leveraged buyout of all time, by more than $12 billion as compared to TXU Energy.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO