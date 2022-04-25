ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Premium Water Corp. to acquire CloudXchange DataCentre Inc. to embark on crypto-mining related businesses with earnings guarantee of US$1.5 million for the first 12 months

PLAYA VISTA, California, Apr 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - American Premium Water Corporation HIPH (APW) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100% ownership of CloudXchange DataCentre Inc. (CloudX), an entity that engages in crypto-mining related business through its wholly owned subsidiary CloudXchange...

