Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton Today: Monday, April 25

By Jerry Spar
hopkintonindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. According to recently released 2020 U.S. Census information, Hopkinton ranked as the 14th-wealthiest town...

hopkintonindependent.com

CBS Boston

Boston Ranked 4th ‘Most Livable’ City In America By AARP

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.
BOSTON, MA
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
Boston

Here’s how Mayor Wu is planning to turn renters into homebuyers

“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city.”. As part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s operating budget proposal and federal spending plan that were filed earlier this month, the city prioritized using funds to address Boston’s housing crisis and expand affordable homeownership. In a press conference with other community leaders on Tuesday, Wu highlighted the proposal to invest $106 million in homeownership opportunities for Boston residents over three years.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

The Most Stereotypical Massachusetts Driver Was Seen on the Maine Turnpike

Usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, drivers and especially out-of-state license plates are seen scattered all over the Maine Turnpike since Vacationland is such a destination during the summer months, especially on weekends. However, even off-season and during the work week, people (and license plates) from away are seen making their way up and down the Turnpike on the daily (myself included, since I drive up from New Hampshire every morning).
MAINE STATE
WNAW

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Mitt Romney’s Boston Area Home is on Airbnb for $25,000 a Month or $1,500 a Night for Private Events

171 Marsh Street in Belmont, Massachusetts, is listed by Elizabeth O'Brien with Senne Living, and can be yours for $25,000 monthly or $1,500 each night for private parties. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's former home, just outside Boston next to Cambridge, is described in the listing as a welcoming, quintessential New England manor and home sitting on 2 1/2 rolling acres of privacy with over 7600 stately square feet inside.
BELMONT, MA
MassLive.com

Deaths of 2 Massachusetts men who drowned after kayak capsized on Vermont lake ruled accidental

The deaths of two Massachusetts men who drowned after their kayak capsized in a Vermont lake Tuesday were ruled accidental by authorities. Autopsies on 27-year-old Aidan Connolly and 29-year-old Nicholas Samuels preliminarily determined that they died from drowning and cold-water immersion and that their deaths were accidental, according to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
MORGAN, VT
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won over the weekend; sold in Boston, Weymouth and Stoneham

Multiple $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts over the weekend. The first two prizes were won on Friday. A $100,000 prize for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” was won off of a ticket purchased at Shawmut Grocery in Boston. The other $100,000 winning ticket, sold the same day, was purchased at Town Convenience in Stoneham. It was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts family awarded $500M for golf ball damage to home

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Kingston, Massachusetts, family was awarded nearly $500 million after golf balls caused thousands in damages to their home. The Tenczar family has lived near fairway 15 on the golf course located on the Indian Pond Country Club since 2017. Their attorney says it didn't take...
KINGSTON, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Newton, Massachusetts

Adidas and Nike have ruled the modern sneaker market for a long time. However, New Balance is a lesser-known company that has produced quality sneakers since 1906. Nevertheless, it became a household name, and it continues to gain more popularity among runners and lacrosse players.
NEWTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine surfer found unconscious off Cape Cod beach dies

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has been pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday. Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.
WELLFLEET, MA

