Man killed in home invasion on N. Michigan

A Utah man has been convicted of killing a couple and throwing their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft because they were spending time with his girlfriend.Jerrod Baum, 45, faces life behind bars for the slaying of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, who went missing in December 2017.Prosecutors said that the couple were murdered by Baum after they met up with his girlfriend, Morgan Lewis, at her home in Eureka, Utah.A court heard that Baum flew into a rage after he came home and found the group together as he had banned Ms Lewis from having male...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO