In a race for statehouse just north of Charlotte, a person of color could soon replace a longtime representative who has called Abraham Lincoln a “tyrant.” The election for District 73, which covers Harrisburg and a swath of Concord, looks a lot different than it has in the past: Three of the four candidates on […] The post People of color are driving Concord’s growth appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CONCORD, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO