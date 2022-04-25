Spring Fest makes its return to the Ridge

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • Blue Öyster Cult brings its 50th anniversary tour to the Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Upon the release of its self-titled debut album in 1972, BÖC was praised for its catchy yet heavy music and lyrics that could be provocative, terrifying, funny or ambiguous, often all in the same song. The band’s canon includes the classics “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s “Agents of Fortune,” “Godzilla” from 1977’s “Spectres” and “Burnin’ for You” from1981’s “Fire of Unknown Origin.” On Saturday, Gilberto Santa Rosa takes the SPAC stage at 7 p.m. Nicknamed “El Caballero de la Salsa (The Gentleman of Salsa),” Santa Rosa is a Puerto Rican bandleader and singer of salsa and bolero. He is a six-time Grammy Award winner and has sold over 3 million records in the United States and Puerto Rico. On Sunday, the Broadway Series presents a touring production of “Cats” at 7 p.m. Since its world premiere, ”Cats” has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. On Tuesday,”Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live,” a touring production based on Emmy-winning PBS KIDS series, hits the SPAC at 6:30 p.m. For more information and tickets to any of these shows, see santander-arena.com.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO