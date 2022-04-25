ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Township, PA

Spring Fest makes its return to the Ridge

By Rick Cawley
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago

Attendees of this year’s Roxborough Spring Fest, which is scheduled on May 7th (12-5), will once again be able to amble along the Ridge without a care in the world. Because of Covid concerns, the Festival was held in 2021, but it was a much more subdued affair with most of...

www.timesherald.com

Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville YMCA hosts first Pickleball Tournament

PHOENIXVILLE — A popular new addition to the Phoenixville YMCA’s Spring Festival was the inaugural Picklefest Tournament. Dozens of area athletes competed in the tournament, which featured two competition levels (Beginner/Intermediate and Advanced/Open). Both brackets included mixed doubles (1 male and 1 female player) teams. Visitors not taking...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Blue Öyster Cult concert, Canna Fest, PowWow among weekend hightlights [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • Blue Öyster Cult brings its 50th anniversary tour to the Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Upon the release of its self-titled debut album in 1972, BÖC was praised for its catchy yet heavy music and lyrics that could be provocative, terrifying, funny or ambiguous, often all in the same song. The band’s canon includes the classics “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s “Agents of Fortune,” “Godzilla” from 1977’s “Spectres” and “Burnin’ for You” from1981’s “Fire of Unknown Origin.” On Saturday, Gilberto Santa Rosa takes the SPAC stage at 7 p.m. Nicknamed “El Caballero de la Salsa (The Gentleman of Salsa),” Santa Rosa is a Puerto Rican bandleader and singer of salsa and bolero. He is a six-time Grammy Award winner and has sold over 3 million records in the United States and Puerto Rico. On Sunday, the Broadway Series presents a touring production of “Cats” at 7 p.m. Since its world premiere, ”Cats” has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. On Tuesday,”Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live,” a touring production based on Emmy-winning PBS KIDS series, hits the SPAC at 6:30 p.m. For more information and tickets to any of these shows, see santander-arena.com.
READING, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Leverington Cemetery gets Earth Day cleanup

The Andorra Kids teamed up with the Friends of Leverington Cemetery recently for their annual cleanup and planting in honor of Earth Day. Volunteers from each organization picked up unwanted debris that had blown into the cemetery which dates back to pre-Civil War days and is one of the iconic landmarks that give our community a deep sense of connection to its past. Randi Mautz and sister Radune, whose family has been entrusted with the upkeep of the grounds for decades, greeted volunteers as they arrived and thanked them for pitching in for this annual event.
ADVOCACY
Norristown Times Herald

Lizzo bringing ‘The Special Tour’ to Philadelphia Sept. 29

Grammy-award winning singer Lizzo will be coming to town. The multi-platinum certified artist’s ‘The Special Tour’ will hit the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Sept. 29. Lizzo is fresh off the release of her anthemic new single “About Damn Time,” and recently hosted Saturday Night Live. ‘The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

DeLissio to host shredding event on May 7

State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will host the second of her two spring shred events on Saturday, May 7. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Main Street Movie Theatre,. 3720 Main St., Manayunk, 19127. “Shredding papers that contain personal, confidential information is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Unique Snacks and Chatty Monks partner on Split Face craft beer

Pretzels and beer: two flavors that just naturally go together. Why not combine them into one?. That is just what two Berks craft establishments have done. Chatty Monks Brewing Co. and Unique Snacks have joined forces to create Split Face, an amber lager that features a “savory hint of pretzel,” according to a press release about the collaboration.
WEST READING, PA

