Bangor, ME

Fight at Bangor business escalates to shooting, suspect still at large

By WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR (WGME) -- A fight among several Bangor nightclub customers early Sunday morning escalated into a shooting that left one person wounded, according to the Bangor...

fox23maine.com

WPFO

Portland police identify man killed in Woodford Street shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has identified the man killed in the shooting on Woodford Street Tuesday morning as 43-year-old Derald Coffin of West Bath. Police were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots. Police say Coffin was found...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Police searching for Maine men who removed ankle monitors

Deputies are asking for help finding two Maine men who allegedly removed their ankle monitors. Both are facing domestic violence-related charges. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Jacob Savage removed his monitor on April 11. His last known address was in Skowhegan. Just over a week later, police say...
WPFO

Fire breaks out at Pittston equipment yard, spreads to other buildings

PITTSTON (WGME) – Firefighters in central Maine battled a fast-moving fire on Monday whipped by strong winds. The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. at a heavy equipment yard in Pittston on East Pittston Road. The flames spread quickly to another building across the street. Flames could reportedly...

