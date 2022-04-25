ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

N.J. pets in need: April 25, 2022

By Greg Hatala
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first ‘Bark in the Park’ event with the Somerset Patriots will take place on Thursday, April 28 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater beginning at 7 p.m. All pet owners attending the game with their dog are asked to bring paperwork displaying proof of vaccination and...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
CBS New York

N.J. authorities sound alarm on pitfalls of recreational marijuana

CRANFORD, N.J. -- With recreational marijuana now being sold in New Jersey, authorities are once again sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of pot.CBS2's Meg Baker explains some of the pitfalls recreational marijuana users could face.New Jersey Poison Control is issuing a strong warning: if you have edibles at home, lock them up.For the fourth year in a row, the call center has gotten more calls about children who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles. More than 150 kids required treatment last year.Kevin Sabet from Safe Approaches to Marijuana says packaging is a problem."They're allowing these edibles, these lollipops, ice creams,...
CRANFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Morristown, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ
Government
Morristown, NJ
Pets & Animals
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
News 12

SPCA: Dog left abandoned inside crate at Jersey Shore outlet mall

The Monmouth County SPCA is looking for information regarding a dog that was left abandoned at a Jersey Shore outlet mall. The agency wrote in a Facebook post that the pup is a young, unneutered male dachshund mix. The dog had no tags or microchips. It was found left inside a crate at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets near the clothing and shoe recycling boxes.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Outside a busy legal weed dispensary, a new normal for N.J. smokers

It was about noon outside the RISE Bloomfield marijuana dispensary on Saturday, two days after legal sales began, and Ronnie Singh was jonesing to get inside. Singh, 28, who lives about 10 minutes away in Belleville, said he works during the week as a painter in an auto body shop, so Saturday hours make scoring much more convenient.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
Daily Voice

This NJ City Was Named Best For Food In America

Calling all “foodies!” One Garden State city was ranked on a new list of America’s up-and-coming food cities. Jersey City earned a coveted spot on culinary blog Food & Wine’s list of ‘America’s Next Great Food Cities.’. Describing the area as the “sixth borough”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Owners#The Somerset Patriots#Td Bank Ballpark#The Morristown Green
Newswatch 16

Food truck fest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mountain View Vineyard in Monroe County held a food truck festival Saturday. The festival was free and had different activities for children and adults. There were ten different food trucks, hayrides, raffles, and live music, and organizers were thrilled with the turnout. "This is so...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
New Jersey 101.5

The best Greek restaurants in NJ, according to New Jerseyans

Greek cuisine is one of the healthiest and tastiest options we have in the Garden State. Every year we join our extended family and friends for "Greek Easter." Pete and Elena host every year in Summit and we eagerly await the event. From the lamb sausage to the Souvlaki and slow-roasted whole pig, it's a culinary experience.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

Veterinarian in Newark, NJ charged with animal cruelty

NEWARK — The owner of a veterinary hospital has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty, and other charges related to the mistreatment of dogs under his care, according to officials. New Jersey officials have filed for a temporary suspension of Ehren Yablon's license to practice. The 44-year-old...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Goodwill announces plans for new N.J. location

Popular nonprofit agency Goodwill will open a new store and donation center in New Jersey. Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia recently acquired 20,400-square-foot of space in Hamilton. The building is located at 11245 Route 33 in the Hamilton Plaza next to ShopRite. Goodwill anticipates to open the...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is home to this crazy indoor kids play zone

There are 26 of them in the U.S. and two in Canada. It's one of the most vivid sensory experiences you will have indoors. Monster Mini Golf is much more than mini golf. Anybody can do that. They have bowling, ski ball, laser mazes an arcade along with the mini golf. The entire place is decorated in fluorescent colors and lit with black lights.
LIFESTYLE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
105K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy