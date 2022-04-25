Otis Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $311 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period.

Otis Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.22 to $3.27 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.1 billion to $14.2 billion.

