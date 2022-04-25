ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

‘An exciting time for Carnival’: Carnival Freedom now calling Port Canaveral home

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Carnival Freedom

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Freedom is now calling Port Canaveral home.

The ship arrived at the port on April 21.

The Freedom will offer four- and five-night itineraries to The Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean, with stops in Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini, Freeport, Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Half Moon Cay.

“We’re excited to welcome Carnival Freedom to the fleet of Carnival cruise ships homeported at Port Canaveral,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “Her arrival adds even more quality cruise sailings available from our Port. We’re very proud of our longstanding partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, and our collective efforts to provide an exceptional cruising experience.”

Carnival Freedom

Carnival said the 952 foot, 110,000-ton Conquest-class cruise ship has a capacity of approximately 3,000 passengers.

The ship joins three of her sister ships that call Port Canaveral home, the Carnival Mardi Gras, the Carnival Magic and the Carnival Liberty.

“Having Carnival Freedom join Mardi Gras, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Magic sailing from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean offers yet another option for our guests to enjoy all the fun a Carnival cruise offers from one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This is an exciting time for Carnival, as we just reached the milestone of our biggest booking week ever and the celebration of our 50th birthday. Our return to full guest operations continues to be successful thanks to our loyal guests and valued partners, like the team at Port Canaveral.”

Orlando, FL
