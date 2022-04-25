ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

2 men shot outside popular Jacksonville Beach bars, police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago

Jacksonville Beach, FL — UPDATE |One of two men involved in a shooting outside of Brix Taphouse in Jacksonville Beach appeared before a judge today.

Action News Jax told you that two men with apprehended by police Sunday night, both of whom had been shot in the leg.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says Breon Wanyea Geddes, 23, was arrested after receiving treatment at a hospital. He is being held on a $150K bond.

Police are not releasing the name of the other person involved.

Breon Geddes

ORIGINAL STORY | Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds they received Sunday night in Jacksonville Beach.

Jacksonville Beach police said they were called around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a gunfight in the parking lot of Brix Taphouse on 2nd Street North.

Officers said they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

That man, who is a convicted felon, had a gun, police said. He is now being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is in police custody.

The second man was found behind Rita’s Ice, also with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said that man is not in custody, but would not elaborate further.

Both men were taken to the hospital first and both have non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s currently no word on any arrests or suspect information.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

