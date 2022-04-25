ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

An extended computational approach for point-defect equilibria in semiconductor materials

By Takafumi Ogawa
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcentrations of intrinsic and extrinsic point defects in crystalline materials with a bandgap are typically calculated in a constant-Î¼ approach from defect formation energies based on density functional theory. In this work, calculations of thermal and charge equilibria among point defects are extended to a constant-N approach. The two approaches for...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Sign-problem free quantum stochastic series expansion algorithm on a quantum computer

A quantum implementation of the Stochastic Series Expansion (SSE) Monte Carlo method is proposed, and is shown to offer significant advantages over classical implementations of SSE. In particular, for problems where classical SSE encounters the sign problem, the cost of implementing a Monte Carlo iteration scales only linearly with system size in quantum SSE, while it may scale exponentially with system size in classical SSE. In cases where classical SSE can be efficiently implemented, quantum SSE still offers an advantage by allowing for more general observables to be measured.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Autonomous quantum error correction in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator

Autonomous quantum error correction has gained considerable attention to avoid complicated measurements and feedback. Despite its simplicity compared with the conventional measurement-based quantum error correction, it is still a far from practical technique because of significant hardware overhead. We propose an autonomous quantum error correction scheme for a rotational symmetric bosonic code in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator. Our scheme is the simplest possible error correction scheme that can surpass the break-even point-it requires only a single continuous microwave tone. We also introduce an unconditional reset scheme that requires one more continuous microwave tone in addition to that for the error correction. The key properties underlying this simplicity are protected quasienergy states of a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator and the degeneracy in its quasienergy level structure. These properties eliminate the need for state-by-state correction in the Fock basis. Our schemes greatly reduce the complexity of autonomous quantum error correction and thus may accelerate the use of the bosonic code for practical quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Stabilizing superconductivity of ternary metal pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) via electronic topological transitions under high pressure from first principles evolutionary algorithm

We explored the phase stability of ternary pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) based on the first principles evolutionary algorithm. Here, we successfully search for a candidate structure up to 500Â GPa. As a consequence, the possible stable structure of \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) is found be to a monoclinic structure with space group Pm at a pressure of 50Â GPa. Moreover, the orthorhombic structure with a space group of Cmcm is found to be thermodynamically stable above 316Â GPa. With this, the Kohn-Sham equation plays a crucial role in determining the structural stability and the electronic structure. Therefore, its structural stability is discussed in term of electronic band structure, Fermi surface topology, and dynamic stability. With these results, we propose that the superconducting transition temperature (\(\hbox {T}_{{c}}\)) of Cmcm structure is estimated to be 50Â K at 450Â GPa. This could be implied that the proposed Cmcm structure may be emerging as a new class of superconductive ternary metal pentahydride. Our findings pave the way for further studies on an experimental observation that can be synthesized at high pressure.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor#Materials Science#Ag
Nature.com

Variational quantum support vector machine based on \(\Gamma \) matrix expansion and variational universal-quantum-state generator

We analyze a binary classification problem by using a support vector machine based on variational quantum-circuit model. We propose to solve a linear equation of the support vector machine by using a \(\Gamma \) matrix expansion. In addition, it is shown that an arbitrary quantum state is prepared by optimizing a universal quantum circuit representing an arbitrary \(U(2^N)\) based on the steepest descent method. It may be a quantum generalization of Field-Programmable-Gate Array (FPGA).
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A compilation of experimental data on the mechanical properties and microstructural features of Ti-alloys

The present work depicts a compilation of mechanical properties of 282 distinct multicomponent Ti-based alloys and their respective microstructural features. The dataset includes the chemical composition (in at.%), phase constituents, Young modulus, hardness, yield strength, ultimate strength, and elongation. Each entry is associated with a high-quality experimental work containing a complete description of the processing route and testing setup. Furthermore, we incorporated flags to the dataset indicating (a) the use of high-resolution techniques for microstructural analysis and (b) the observation of non-linear elastic responses during mechanical testing. Oxygen content and average grain size are presented whenever available. The selected features can help material scientists to adjust the data to their needs concerning materials selection and discovery. Most alloys in the dataset were produced via an ingot metallurgy route, followed by solubilization and water quench (â‰ˆ58%), which is considered a standard condition for Î²-Ti alloys. The database is hosted and maintained up to date in an open platform. For completeness, a few graphical representations of the dataset are included.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Multi-angle quantum approximate optimization algorithm

The quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) generates an approximate solution to combinatorial optimization problems using a variational ansatz circuit defined by parameterized layers of quantum evolution. In theory, the approximation improves with increasing ansatz depth but gate noise and circuit complexity undermine performance in practice. Here, we investigate a multi-angle ansatz for QAOA that reduces circuit depth and improves the approximation ratio by increasing the number of classical parameters. Even though the number of parameters increases, our results indicate that good parameters can be found in polynomial time for a test dataset we consider. This new ansatz gives a 33% increase in the approximation ratio for an infinite family of MaxCut instances over QAOA. The optimal performance is lower bounded by the conventional ansatz, and we present empirical results for graphs on eight vertices that one layer of the multi-angle anstaz is comparable to three layers of the traditional ansatz on MaxCut problems. Similarly, multi-angle QAOA yields a higher approximation ratio than QAOA at the same depth on a collection of MaxCut instances on fifty and one-hundred vertex graphs. Many of the optimized parameters are found to be zero, so their associated gates can be removed from the circuit, further decreasing the circuit depth. These results indicate that multi-angle QAOA requires shallower circuits to solve problems than QAOA, making it more viable for near-term intermediate-scale quantum devices.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Enhanced interfacial interaction between modified cellulose nanocrystals and epoxidized natural rubber via ultraviolet irradiation

This study aims at evaluating the reinforcement of cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) in epoxidized natural rubber (ENR). Both CNCs and maleic anhydride-modified CNCs (M-CNCs) were prepared from Napier grass stems and characterized by various techniques (e.g., TEM, FTIR, TGA, etc.). They were incorporated into ENR latex at various loadings prior to casting, and then curing by ultraviolet (UV) irradiation. Mechanical properties of the ENR vulcanizates were finally investigated. Results revealed that the prepared CNCs had an average diameter and length of 5Â nm and 428Â nm, respectively. After modification, M-CNCs contained double bonds in maleate units, which could react with ENR to form covalent bonds under UV irradiation through a proposed mechanism. Regardless of the filler type, mechanical properties including hardness, modulus, and tensile strength, increased considerably with increasing filler loading. At the same filler loading, M-CNCs exhibited greater reinforcement than CNCs due to the enhanced rubber"“filler interaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

One step synthesis of efficient red emissive carbon dots and their bovine serum albumin composites with enhanced multi-photon fluorescence for in vivo bioimaging

Efficient red emissive carbon dots (CDs) in aqueous solutions are very scarce for high performance bioimaging applications. In this work, we report a one-step solvothermal treatment to synthesize pure red emissive CDs (FA-CDs) from citric acid and urea in formic acid without complicated purification procedures. Photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY) of 43.4% was observed in their dimethyl sulfoxide solutions. High PLQY up to 21.9% in aqueous solutions was achieved in their bovine serum albumin (BSA) composites (FA-CDs@BSA) with significantly enhanced multi-photon fluorescence. The strong surface electron-withdrawing structure of FA-CDs caused by the high content of C"‰="‰O groups contributes for their pure red emission. Owing to the significantly enhanced single and multi-photon red fluorescence and enlarged particle sizes after composing with BSA, in vivo tumor imaging and two-photon fluorescence imaging of blood vessels in mouse ear have been realized via intravenous injection of FA-CDs@BSA aqueous solutions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reversely trapping atoms from a perovskite surface for high-performance and durable fuel cell cathodes

Atom trapping of scarce precious metals onto a suitable support at high temperatures has emerged as an effective approach to build thermally stable single-atom catalysts. Here, following a similar mechanism based on atom trapping through support effects, we demonstrate a reverse atom-trapping strategy to controllably extract strontium atoms from a rigid lanthanum strontium cobalt ferrite ((La0.6Sr0.4)0.95Co0.2Fe0.8O3âˆ’Î´, LSCF) surface with ease. The lattice oxygen redox activity of LSCF is accordingly fine-tuned, leading to enhanced cathode performance in a solid-oxide fuel cell. An over 30âˆ’70% increases in maximum power density of the single cells at intermediate temperatures is achieved by LSCF with surface strontium vacancies compared to the pristine surface. In addition, the strontium-deficient surface excludes strontium segregation and formation of electrochemically inert SrO islands, thus improving the longevity of the cathode. This development can be broadly applicable for modifying structurally stable oxide surfaces, and opens more possibilities of scalable single-atom extraction strategies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Accelerating materials discovery using artificial intelligence, high performance computing and robotics

New tools enable new ways of working, and materials science is no exception. In materials discovery, traditional manual, serial, and human-intensive work is being augmented by automated, parallel, and iterative processes driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), simulation and experimental automation. In this perspective, we describe how these new capabilities enable the acceleration and enrichment of each stage of the discovery cycle. We show, using the example of the development of a novel chemically amplified photoresist, how these technologies' impacts are amplified when they are used in concert with each other as powerful, heterogeneous workflows.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Excitations in a superconducting Coulombic energy gap

Cooper pairing and Coulomb repulsion are antagonists, producing distinct energy gaps in superconductors and Mott insulators. When a superconductor exchanges unpaired electrons with a quantum dot, its gap is populated by a pair of electron"“hole symmetric Yu-Shiba-Rusinov excitations between doublet and singlet many-body states. The fate of these excitations in the presence of a strong Coulomb repulsion in the superconductor is unknown, but of importance in applications such as topological superconducting qubits and multi-channel impurity models. Here we couple a quantum dot to a superconducting island with a tunable Coulomb repulsion. We show that a strong Coulomb repulsion changes the singlet many-body state into a two-body state. It also breaks the electron"“hole energy symmetry of the excitations, which thereby lose their Yu-Shiba-Rusinov character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Dynamic modulation of enzyme activity by synthetic CRISPR"“Cas6 endonucleases

In nature, dynamic interactions between enzymes play a crucial role in defining cellular metabolism. By controlling the spatial and temporal organization of these supramolecular complexes called metabolons, natural metabolism can be tuned in a highly dynamic manner. Here, we repurpose the CRISPR"“Cas6 family proteins as a synthetic strategy to create dynamic metabolons by combining the ease of RNA processing and the predictability of RNA hybridization for protein assembly. By disturbing RNA"“RNA networks using toehold-mediated strand displacement reactions, on-demand assembly and disassembly are achieved using both synthetic RNA triggers and mCherry messenger RNA. Both direct and 'Turn-On' assembly of the pathway enzymes tryptophan-2-monooxygenase and indoleacetamide hydrolase can enhance indole-3-acetic acid production by up to ninefold. Even multimeric enzymes can be assembled to improve malate production by threefold. By interfacing with endogenous mRNAs, more complex metabolons may be constructed, resulting in a self-responsive metabolic machinery capable of adapting to changing cellular demand.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fabrication of devices featuring covalently linked MoS"“graphene heterostructures

The most widespread method for the synthesis of 2D"“2D heterostructures is the direct growth of one material on top of the other. Alternatively, flakes of different materials can be manually stacked on top of each other. Both methods typically involve stacking 2D layers through van der Waals forces-such that these materials are often referred to as van der Waals heterostructures-and are stacked one crystal or one device at a time. Here we describe the covalent grafting of 2H-MoS2 flakes onto graphene monolayers embedded in field-effect transistors. A bifunctional molecule featuring a maleimide and a diazonium functional group was used, known to connect to sulfide- and carbon-based materials, respectively. MoS2 flakes were exfoliated, functionalized by reaction with the maleimide moieties and then anchored to graphene by the diazonium groups. This approach enabled the simultaneous functionalization of several devices. The electronic properties of the resulting heterostructure are shown to be dominated by the MoS2"“graphene interface.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Controlling heat flow in a solid by switching crystal structure dimensionality

Just as an electrical switch regulates the flow of electric current, thermal switches can control the flow of heat. These switches serve as thermal control devices and are useful for thermal management applications. For example, they can be used in industries to reduce waste heat, resulting in cost and energy savings. These switches require materials whose thermal conductivity (κ) can be modulated to a large extent. This would allow the switch to have an "on" and "off" state depending on the thermal conductivity. However, such materials are rare and challenging to develop, and those that have been developed show only small reversible variations in their κ.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Discovery of Pb-free hybrid organic"“inorganic 2D perovskites using a stepwise optimization strategy

The current status of 2D organic"“inorganic hybrid perovskites for use in photovoltaic (PV) and light-emitting diode (LED) applications lags far behind their 3D counterparts. Here, we propose a computational strategy for discovering novel perovskites with as few computing resources as possible. A tandem optimization algorithm consisting of an elitism-reinforced nondominated sorting genetic algorithm (NSGA-II) and a multiobjective Bayesian optimization (MOBO) algorithm was used for density functional theory (DFT) calculations. The DFT-calculated band gap and effective mass were taken as objective functions to be optimized, and the constituent molecules and elements of a Ruddlesden"“Popper (RP) structure (n"‰="‰2) were taken as decision variables. Fourteen previously unknown RP perovskite candidates for PV and LED applications were discovered as a result of the NSGA-II/MOBO algorithm. Thereafter, more accurate DFT calculations based on the HSE06 exchange correlation functional and ab initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) were conducted for the discovered 2D perovskites to ensure their validity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Automated exploitation of the big configuration space of large adsorbates on transition metals reveals chemistry feasibility

Mechanistic understanding of large molecule conversion and the discovery of suitable heterogeneous catalysts have been lagging due to the combinatorial inventory of intermediates and the inability of humans to enumerate all structures. Here, we introduce an automated framework to predict stable configurations on transition metal surfaces and demonstrate its validity for adsorbates with up to 6 carbon and oxygen atoms on 11 metals, enabling the exploration of ~108 potential configurations. It combines a graph enumeration platform, force field, multi-fidelity DFT calculations, and first-principles trained machine learning. Clusters in the data reveal groups of catalysts stabilizing different structures and expose selective catalysts for showcase transformations, such as the ethylene epoxidation on Ag and Cu and the lack of C-C scission chemistry on Au. Deviations from the commonly assumed atom valency rule of small adsorbates are also manifested. This library can be leveraged to identify catalysts for converting large molecules computationally.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An osmium-peroxo complex for photoactive therapy of hypoxic tumors

The limited therapeutic effect on hypoxic and refractory solid tumors has hindered the practical application of photodynamic therapy. Herein, we report our investigation of an osmium-peroxo complex (Os2), which is inactive in the dark, but can release a peroxo ligand O2"¢âˆ’ upon light irradiation even in the absence of oxygen, and is transformed into a cytotoxic osmium complex (Os1). Os1 is cytotoxic in the presence or absence of irradiation in hypoxic tumors, behaving as a chemotherapeutic drug. At the same time, the light-activated Os2 induces photocatalytic oxidation of endogenous 1,4-dihydronicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in living cancer cells, leading to ferroptosis, which is mediated by glutathione degradation, lipid peroxide accumulation and down-regulation of glutathione peroxidase 4. In vivo studies have confirmed that the Os2 can effectively inhibit the growth of solid hypoxic tumors in mice. A promising strategy is proposed for the treatment of hypoxic tumors with metal-based drugs.
CANCER

