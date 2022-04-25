ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Defect-mediated ripening of core-shell nanostructures

By Qiubo Zhang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding nanostructure ripening mechanisms is desirable for gaining insight on the growth and potential applications of nanoscale materials. However, the atomic pathways of nanostructure ripening in solution have rarely been observed directly. Here, we report defect-mediated ripening of Cd-CdCl2 core-shell nanoparticles (CSN) revealed by in-situ atomic resolution imaging with liquid cell...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

MIT Chemists Devise “Spring-Loaded” System To Pop Phosphorus Into Molecular Rings

The reaction, which is an alternative to procedures that require harsh chemical conditions, provides a new path to producing valuable phosphorus-containing molecules. MIT chemists have devised a new chemical reaction that allows them to synthesize a phosphorus-containing ring, using a catalyst to add phosphorus to simple organic compounds called alkenes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A compilation of experimental data on the mechanical properties and microstructural features of Ti-alloys

The present work depicts a compilation of mechanical properties of 282 distinct multicomponent Ti-based alloys and their respective microstructural features. The dataset includes the chemical composition (in at.%), phase constituents, Young modulus, hardness, yield strength, ultimate strength, and elongation. Each entry is associated with a high-quality experimental work containing a complete description of the processing route and testing setup. Furthermore, we incorporated flags to the dataset indicating (a) the use of high-resolution techniques for microstructural analysis and (b) the observation of non-linear elastic responses during mechanical testing. Oxygen content and average grain size are presented whenever available. The selected features can help material scientists to adjust the data to their needs concerning materials selection and discovery. Most alloys in the dataset were produced via an ingot metallurgy route, followed by solubilization and water quench (â‰ˆ58%), which is considered a standard condition for Î²-Ti alloys. The database is hosted and maintained up to date in an open platform. For completeness, a few graphical representations of the dataset are included.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Towards actinide heterostructure synthesis and science

Controlling dimensionality and strain in actinide heterostructures will provide unrivaled opportunities for exploring novel quantum phenomena. We discuss the promises, challenges, and synthesis routes for these actinide-bearing heterostructures with complex electron correlations for functional and energy materials. Advances in the synthesis and integration of dissimilar thin-film materials in the form...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Structure and function of MuvB complexes

Proper progression through the cell-division cycle is critical to normal development and homeostasis and is necessarily misregulated in cancer. The key to cell-cycle regulation is the control of two waves of transcription that occur at the onset of DNA replication (S phase) and mitosis (M phase). MuvB complexes play a central role in the regulation of these genes. When cells are not actively dividing, the MuvB complex DREAM represses G1/S and G2/M genes. Remarkably, MuvB also forms activator complexes together with the oncogenic transcription factors B-MYB and FOXM1 that are required for the expression of the mitotic genes in G2/M. Despite this essential role in the control of cell division and the relationship to cancer, it has been unclear how MuvB complexes inhibit and stimulate gene expression. Here we review recent discoveries of MuvB structure and molecular interactions, including with nucleosomes and other chromatin-binding proteins, which have led to the first mechanistic models for the biochemical function of MuvB complexes.
SCIENCE
#Shell#Ripening#Nanostructure#Ethanol#Cd Cdcl2 Csn#Nanoporous#Formation3
Nature.com

Fabrication of devices featuring covalently linked MoS"“graphene heterostructures

The most widespread method for the synthesis of 2D"“2D heterostructures is the direct growth of one material on top of the other. Alternatively, flakes of different materials can be manually stacked on top of each other. Both methods typically involve stacking 2D layers through van der Waals forces-such that these materials are often referred to as van der Waals heterostructures-and are stacked one crystal or one device at a time. Here we describe the covalent grafting of 2H-MoS2 flakes onto graphene monolayers embedded in field-effect transistors. A bifunctional molecule featuring a maleimide and a diazonium functional group was used, known to connect to sulfide- and carbon-based materials, respectively. MoS2 flakes were exfoliated, functionalized by reaction with the maleimide moieties and then anchored to graphene by the diazonium groups. This approach enabled the simultaneous functionalization of several devices. The electronic properties of the resulting heterostructure are shown to be dominated by the MoS2"“graphene interface.
CHEMISTRY
Space.com

Violent stellar explosion produces highest-energy gamma-rays ever observed from a nova

A small, dense star chowing down on its enormous dying neighbor caused a massive explosion that generated some of the highest-energy gamma-rays ever observed for a nova. The nova system, called RS Ophiuchi, produced the extremely high-energy gamma-rays during its latest thermonuclear explosion, observed by astronomers at the Max Planck Institute for Physics in Munich in August 2021.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

In vivo magnetic resonance imaging study of the hip joint capsule in the flexion abduction external rotation position

Although the flexion abduction external rotation (FABER) test is a useful hip provocation test, hip soft tissue characteristics in the FABER position remain unclear. This study investigated the in-vivo joint capsule characteristics, including its articular cavity area and relation to the fat pad surrounded by the joint capsule and pericapsular muscles, in the FABER position using magnetic resonance imaging. Thirteen hips from 13 healthy volunteers were analyzed. The images were obtained, with the participant hips at 15Â°-extension, 45Â°-flexion, and in the FABER position, to analyze the articular cavity size and fat pad and calculate these ratios to size of the femoral neck. The articular cavity area and its ratio to the femoral neck were significantly greatest in the FABER position, followed by those in the hip flexion and extension. Additionally, the area of the fat pad in the inter-pericapsular muscle space and its ratio to the femoral neck in the FABER position were significantly larger than those in the hip flexion and, as a tendency, larger than those in hip extension. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first in-vivo study to show the interrelationship among the joint capsule, pericapsular muscles, and fat pad in the FABER position.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of acute high-intensity exercise on myocardium metabolic profiles in rat and human study via metabolomics approach

Acute high-intensity exercise can affect cardiac health by altering substance metabolism. However, few metabolomics-based studies provide data on the effect of exercise along with myocardial metabolism. Our study aimed to identify metabolic signatures in rat myocardium during acute high-intensity exercise and evaluate their diagnostic potential for sports injuries. We collected rat myocardium samples and subjects' serum samples before and after acute high-intensity exercise for metabolite profiling to explore metabolic alterations of exercise response in the myocardium. Multivariate analysis revealed myocardium metabolism differed before and after acute high-intensity exercise. Furthermore, 6 target metabolic pathways and 12 potential metabolic markers for acute high-intensity exercise were identified. Our findings provided an insight that myocardium metabolism during acute high-intensity exercise had distinct disorders in complex lipids and fatty acids. Moreover, an increase of purine degradation products, as well as signs of impaired glucose metabolism, were observed. Besides, amino acids were enhanced with a certain protective effect on the myocardium. In this study, we discovered how acute high-intensity exercise affected myocardial metabolism and exercise-related heart injury risks, which can provide references for pre-competition screening, risk prevention, and disease prognosis in competitive sports and effective formulation of exercise prescriptions for different people.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

Accurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the concept of configurational entropy. Instead of performing time-consuming first-principles calculations, the lattice thermal conductivities of any alloyed tetradymites can be readily obtained from a few samples with integer stoichiometry. The strong predictive power is demonstrated by good agreement between our results and those reported experimentally. In principle, such an effective method can be applicable to any other material families, which is very beneficial for high-throughput design of systems with desired thermal conductivity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of OsRUS1 overexpression rice lines with rapid and dynamic leaf rolling morphology

Moderate leaf rolling helps to form the ideotype of rice. In this study, six independent OsRUS1-GFP overexpression (OsRUS1-OX) transgenic rice lines with rapid and dynamic leaf rolling phenotype in response to sunlight were constructed. However, the mechanism is unknown. Here, RNA-Seq approach was utilized to identify differentially expressed genes between flag leaves of OsRUS1-OX and wildtype under sunlight. 2920 genes were differentially expressed between OsRUS1-OX and WT, of which 1660 upregulated and 1260 downregulated. Six of the 16 genes in GO: 0009415 (response to water stimulus) were significantly upregulated in OsRUS1-OX. The differentially expressed genes between WT and OsRUS1-OX were assigned to 110 KEGG pathways. 42 of the 222 genes in KEGG pathway dosa04075 (Plant hormone signal transduction) were differentially expressed between WT and OsRUS1-OX. The identified genes in GO:0009415 and KEGG pathway dosa04075 were good candidates to explain the leaf rolling phenotype of OsRUS1-OX. The expression patterns of the 15 genes identified by RNA-Seq were verified by qRT-PCR. Based on transcriptomic and qRT-PCR analysis, a mechanism for the leaf rolling phenotype of OsRUS1-OX was proposed. The differential expression profiles between WT and OsRUS1-OX established by this study provide important insights into the molecular mechanism behind the leaf rolling phenotype of OsRUS1-OX.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Long noncoding RNA CASC7 is a novel regulator of glycolysis in oesophageal cancer via a miR-143-3p-mediated HK2 signalling pathway

Long noncoding RNAs have been proven to play a crucial role in many tumours. Here, we explored the role of the lncRNA cancer susceptibility candidate 7 (CASC7) in oesophageal cancer. LncRNA CASC7 was identified in our database analysis, and we found that it was significantly higher in oesophageal tumour tissue than in normal tissue and that high expression of lncRNA CASC7 predicted a poor prognosis. Furthermore, we verified through cell experiments that low expression of lncRNA CASC7 in oesophageal cancer cells significantly inhibited tumour proliferation, which could be explained by the effect of lncRNA CASC7 on aerobic glycolysis. Next, we found that the expression of CASC7 and hexokinase 2 (HK2) in oesophageal cancer was positively correlated in database analysis, and this conclusion was further verified in cell experiments. To determine the mechanism, we found that miR-143-3p can bind to both lncRNA CASC7 and HK2. In clinical specimens, we also found high expression of lncRNA CASC7 in tumours, and the expression levels of lncRNA CASC7 and HK2 were positively correlated. In conclusion, downregulating lncRNA CASC7 could inhibit tumour proliferation by reducing glycolysis through the miR-143-3p/HK2 axis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Spontaneous chiral symmetry breaking in a random driven chemical system

Living systems have evolved to efficiently consume available energy sources using an elaborate circuitry of chemical reactions which, puzzlingly, bear a strict restriction to asymmetric chiral configurations. While autocatalysis is known to promote such chiral symmetry breaking, whether a similar phenomenon may also be induced in a more general class of configurable chemical systems-via energy exploitation-is a sensible yet underappreciated possibility. This work examines this question within a model of randomly generated complex chemical networks. We show that chiral symmetry breaking may occur spontaneously and generically by harnessing energy sources from external environmental drives. Key to this transition are intrinsic fluctuations of achiral-to-chiral reactions and tight matching of system configurations to the environmental drives, which together amplify and sustain diverged enantiomer distributions. These asymmetric states emerge through steep energetic transitions from the corresponding symmetric states and sharply cluster as highly-dissipating states. The results thus demonstrate a generic mechanism in which energetic drives may give rise to homochirality in an otherwise totally symmetrical environment, and from an early-life perspective, might emerge as a competitive, energy-harvesting advantage.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Enhanced interfacial interaction between modified cellulose nanocrystals and epoxidized natural rubber via ultraviolet irradiation

This study aims at evaluating the reinforcement of cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) in epoxidized natural rubber (ENR). Both CNCs and maleic anhydride-modified CNCs (M-CNCs) were prepared from Napier grass stems and characterized by various techniques (e.g., TEM, FTIR, TGA, etc.). They were incorporated into ENR latex at various loadings prior to casting, and then curing by ultraviolet (UV) irradiation. Mechanical properties of the ENR vulcanizates were finally investigated. Results revealed that the prepared CNCs had an average diameter and length of 5Â nm and 428Â nm, respectively. After modification, M-CNCs contained double bonds in maleate units, which could react with ENR to form covalent bonds under UV irradiation through a proposed mechanism. Regardless of the filler type, mechanical properties including hardness, modulus, and tensile strength, increased considerably with increasing filler loading. At the same filler loading, M-CNCs exhibited greater reinforcement than CNCs due to the enhanced rubber"“filler interaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An extended computational approach for point-defect equilibria in semiconductor materials

Concentrations of intrinsic and extrinsic point defects in crystalline materials with a bandgap are typically calculated in a constant-Î¼ approach from defect formation energies based on density functional theory. In this work, calculations of thermal and charge equilibria among point defects are extended to a constant-N approach. The two approaches for point-defect equilibria are comparatively demonstrated in the application to Mg2Si doped with Li, Na, and Ag, which is a lightweight and environmentally friendly thermoelectric candidate material. Our results reveal the systematic behavior of defect and carrier concentrations. The dopant atoms form interstitial defects at similar concentrations to substitutional defects at the Mg sites, resulting in significantly reduced free-carrier concentrations compared to the expected values. The developed procedures could be utilized to find an optimal avenue for achieving higher carrier concentrations, e.g., with regard to annealing temperature and the concentration of dopant atoms, in various semiconductors and insulators.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Ocean dynamic equations with the real gravity

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82882-1, published online: 05 February 2021. After publication of this study concerns were raised that the study is based on a flawed premise that a horizontal component of gravity is neglected in oceanographic calculations. In practice, this component can be taken to be zero, because the errors associated with this neglect are smaller than the error of assuming the resting ocean surface appears locally level, as shown by Chang and Wolfe1. This is further expanded upon in Stewart and McWilliams2, who also show that even in a model formulated in absolute spherical coordinates, the horizontal component of gravity has a negligible impact on ocean circulation.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synergistic use of siderophores and weak organic ligands during zinc transport in the rhizosphere controlled by pH and ion strength gradients

Citrate (Cit) and Deferoxamine B (DFOB) are two important organic ligands coexisting in soils with distinct different affinities for metal ions. It has been theorized that siderophores and weak organic ligands play a synergistic role during the transport of micronutrients in the rhizosphere, but the geochemical controls of this process remain unknown. Here we test the hypothesis that gradients in pH and ion strength regulate and enable the cooperation. To this end, first we use potentiometric titrations to identify the dominant Zn(II)"“Cit and Zn(II)"“DFOB complexes and to determine their ionic strength dependent stability constants between 0 and 1Â molÂ dmâˆ’3. We parametrise the Extended Debye-HÃ¼ckel (EDH) equation and determine accurate intrinsic association constants (logÎ²0) for the formation of the complexes present. The speciation model developed confirms the presence of [Zn(Cit)]âˆ’, [Zn(HCit)], [Zn2(Cit)2(OH)2]4âˆ’, and [Zn(Cit)2]4âˆ’, with [Zn(Cit)]âˆ’ and [Zn2(Cit)2(OH)2]4âˆ’ the dominant species in the pH range relevant to rhizosphere. We propose the existence of aÂ new [Zn(Cit)(OH)3]4âˆ’ complex above pH 10. We also verify the existence of two hexadentate Zn(II)"“DFOB species, i.e., [Zn(DFOB)]âˆ’ and [Zn(HDFOB)], and of one tetradentate species [Zn(H2DFOB)]+. Second, we identify the pH and ionic strength dependent ligand exchange points (LEP) of Zn with citrate and DFOB and the stability windows for Zn(II)"“Cit and Zn(II)"“DFOB complexes in NaCl and rice soil solutions. We find that the LEPs fall within the pH and ionic strength gradients expected in rhizospheres and that the stability windows for Zn(II)"“citrate and Zn(II)"“DFOB, i.e., low and high affinity ligands, can be distinctly set off. This suggests that pH and ion strength gradients allow for Zn(II) complexes with citrate and DFOB to dominate in different parts of the rhizosphere and this explains why mixtures of low and high affinity ligands increase leaching of micronutrients in soils. Speciation models of soil solutions using newly determined association constants demonstrate that the presence of dissolved organic matter and inorganic ligands (i.e., bicarbonate, phosphate, sulphate, or chlorides) do neither affect the position of the LEP nor the width of the stability windows significantly. In conclusion, we demonstrate that cooperative and synergistic ligand interaction between low and high affinity ligands is a valid mechanism forÂ controlling zinc transport in the rhizosphere and possibly in other environmental reservoirs such as in the phycosphere. Multiple production of weak and strong ligands is therefore a valid strategy of plants and other soil organisms to improve access to micronutrients.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

In vivo engraftment into the cornea endothelium using extracellular matrix shrink-wrapped cells

Cell injection is a common clinical approach for therapeutic delivery into diseased and damaged tissues in order to achieve regeneration. However, cell retention, viability, and engraftment at the injection site have generally been poor, driving the need for improved approaches. Here, we developed a technique to shrink-wrap micropatterned islands of corneal endothelial cells in a basement membrane-like layer of extracellular matrix that enables the cells to maintain their cell-cell junctions and cytoskeletal structure while in suspension. These Î¼Monolayers exhibited the ability to rapidly engraft into intact, high-density corneal endothelial monolayers in both in vitro and in vivo model systems. Importantly, the engrafted Î¼Monolayers increased local cell density, something that the clinical-standard single cells in suspension failed to do. These results show that shrink-wrapping cells in extracellular matrix dramatically improves engraftment and provides a potential alternative to cornea transplant when low endothelial cell density is the cause of corneal blindness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Domino-like stacking order switching in twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene

Atomic reconstruction has been widely observed in two-dimensional van der Waals structures with small twist angles1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This unusual behaviour leads to many novel phenomena, including strong electronic correlation, spontaneous ferromagnetism and topologically protected states1,5,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Nevertheless, atomic reconstruction typically occurs spontaneously, exhibiting only one single stable state. Using conductive atomic force microscopy, here we show that, for small-angle twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene, there exist two metastable reconstruction states with distinct stacking orders and strain soliton structures. More importantly, we demonstrate that these two reconstruction states can be reversibly switched, and the switching can propagate spontaneously in an unusual domino-like fashion. Assisted by lattice-resolved conductive atomic force microscopy imaging and atomistic simulations, the detailed structure of the strain soliton networks has been identified and the associated propagation mechanism is attributed to the strong mechanical coupling among solitons. The fine structure of the bistable states is critical for understanding the unique properties of van der Waals structures with tiny twists, and the switching mechanism offers a viable means for manipulating their stacking states.
PHYSICS

