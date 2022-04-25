ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laser-clad Inconel 625 coatings on Q245R structure steel: microstructure, wear and corrosion resistance

By Wanyuan Gui
Cover picture for the articleIn this work, ultra-low dilution rate Inconel 625 coatings with a thickness of ~534.4"‰Î¼m were prepared by high-speed laser cladding technique on the Q245R steel. The XRD and TEM results show that the Inconel 625 coatings are mainly composed of the Nb and Mo-enriched laves phase with hexagonal close-packed (HCP) structure...

