The Pixel 4 was a better phone than a lot of people give it credit for. Yes, it was overpriced, and yes, battery life on the smaller model sucked — alright, maybe it wasn't a great phone, but it was at least a very cool one. It marked a number of firsts for Pixels: it was the first with a high-refresh rate display (at 90Hz), it was the first to offer multiple rear cameras, and it was the first (and thus far, only) Pixel to offer secure face unlock. It was also the first consumer product to feature Soli, Google's radar tech. Its utility in the phone was... questionable, but I think a similar implementation in Nest speakers and displays could be a game-changer in how we interact with them.

CELL PHONES ・ 23 HOURS AGO