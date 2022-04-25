ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Police Report 2 Arrests

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested one person on assault charges and another individual for OWI on Sunday.

Police arrested 57-year-old Reginald Raymond John Slauter of Red Oak late Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Highland Avenue for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st offense. Officers transported Slauter to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and held him on no bond.

In a separate case, Police arrested 28-year-old Dex Logan Jensen on Sunday night in the 1200 block of Senate Street for OWI, 1st offense. Police transported Jensen to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.

