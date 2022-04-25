ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 2-Polish plan to help borrowers hits banking stocks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds details)

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Polish borrowers struggling with higher rates will be able to make interest-free repayments on some instalments, while banks will pay into a new aid fund, the prime minister said on Monday, in comments that sent banking stocks lower.

Sharp rises in interest rates imposed by the central bank to tackle the highest inflation in more than two decades have hit many borrowers in a country where floating-rate mortgages are the norm.

“Today, banks are benefiting excessively from rising interest rates,” Morawiecki told delegates at the European Economic Congress in the southern city of Katowice.

Morawiecki said the plan to help borrowers would be based around three pillars: “credit breaks” for borrowers, support for those facing difficulties with repayments and the replacement of the WIBOR interbank rate on which most mortgages are based.

He said that in 2022 and 2023, borrowers would be able to make one interest-free repayment per quarter, a total of eight instalments over that time period.

Morawiecki said that a new 3.5 billion zloty aid fund would be created and funded from banks’ profits.

WIBOR will be replaced from Jan. 1, 2023.

“We will certainly support these first two pillars because these proposals were signalled earlier, but for the third one we need to know more details,” Tadeusz Bialek, the deputy head of the Polish Bank Association, said.

Warsaw’s WIG Banks index was down 6% at 1133 GMT.

“The reaction of banks on the stock exchange is unambiguous, this really is negative for the sector,” Lukasz Janczak, deputy head of equity research at Erste Securities, said.

He added that when the 3.5 billion zlotys in contributions to the new fund were added to 1.4 billion zlotys in contributions to an existing aid fund, the total represented 2.5%-3.0% of the value of the Polish banking sector.

Morawiecki also said that he expected the Polish economy to grow by at least 4% in 2022. He said the deficit would be at least 4%. ($1 = 4.3340 zlotys) (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw, Karol Badohal in Gdansk; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrew Heavens)

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Borrowers#Mortgage#Polish#Wibor#Wig Banks
Daily Mail

Bank of America analyst warns clients that a 'recession shock' is on the horizon - days after Deutsche Bank forecasted the economic downturn for 2023 due to Federal Reserve attempts to tame surging inflation

A Bank of America analyst warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating fast and could push the country into a recession just three days after Deutsche Bank predicted the fall to come in 2023 as the Federal Reserve tightens interest rates to tame surging inflation. BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for April 25, 2022: Rates Climb

A couple of principal mortgage rates rose today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched up. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022....
REAL ESTATE
International Business Times

Analysis-Euro Peers Over The Cliff At Dollar Parity As Recession Looms

The euro's drop to a five-year low is rekindling the possibility the currency will reach parity versus the dollar for the first time in two decades, as fears of a euro zone recession encourage investors to pile on the bearish bets. Russia's move to cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Dollar jumps on China growth fears, yen rebounds before BOJ meeting

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a two-year high on Tuesday as concerns about slowing growth in China and expectations the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike rates boosted demand for the greenback. The Japanese yen also rebounded as investors speculated that the Japanese central bank or government...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Bank heavyweight on whether a US recession looms

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan revealed on Wednesday, during an exclusive interview with "Mornings with Maria," whether he believes a recession in the United States is expected this year as inflation accelerated to a new four-decade high. "The Fed knows they have a job to do to tackle inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates rise further, loan demand ebbs

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since June 2009 last week and demand for mortgages ebbed as the impact of rising costs began to bite, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) data showed on Wednesday. The average contract rate on...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields slump to start the week as fears of a Covid breakout in China grow

U.S. Treasury yields slumped on Monday morning, as fears of a potential slowdown in global economic growth loomed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 8.4 basis points to 2.822% by around 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 5 basis points lower to 2.894%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fannie Mae forecasts U.S. economy to fall into recession next year

The U.S. economy will contract next year, federally backed housing giant Fannie Mae. forecasts. While Fannie Mae only modestly cut its 2022 GDP outlook by 0.2 points, to 2.1%,it slashed its 2023 GDP forecast to negative 0.1% from a previous estimate of 2.2% growth. "Our updated forecast includes an expectation of a modest recession in the latter half of 2023 as we see a contraction in economic activity as the most likely path to meet the Federal Reserve's inflation objective given the current rate of wage growth and inflation," the firm says. It now expects housing sales to drop 7.4% this year and by 9.7% in 2023. House price growth will slow from 20% in the first quarter to 3.2% by the fourth quarter of 2023.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Adjustable-rate mortgage demand doubles as interest rates hit the highest since 2009

Mortgage rates moved even higher last week, crashing refinance demand and prompting potential homebuyers to apply for riskier loan products that offer lower rates. Total mortgage application volume fell 8.3 percent last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Demand is now half of what it was a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy