The Real Deal: 6 tips to help you avoid moving scams

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Moving season is coming soon as the summer is when families try to get into their new houses before school starts in September.

But moving scams always make the top 10 lists of complaints in consumer groups. News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman gives us the Real Deal on how to not become a victim of a disreputable mover.

1. GET QUOTES

Get at least three written estimates, in-person or virtually. Make sure you're showing them everything that's going to be moved, says BBB of Metropolitan New York President and CEO Claire Rosenzweig.

2. LICENSES AND INSURANCES

Checking with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which is part of the Department of Transportation, to check that the mover is licensed and insured.

3. BBB

Check with the Better Business Bureau to see if the mover is reputable.

4. LOW ESTIMATES

Be wary of a very low estimate

5. BINDING ESTIMATES

Get a binding estimate.

"There are binding estimates. If you get a binding estimate that’s what you are going to pay. If you get a non-binding estimate, you’re leaving the door open," Rosenzweig says.

6. VALUABLES

Take your jewelry and other valuables with you.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.

