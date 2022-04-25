Hunting accident in Scott County, Va. leaves three injured

DUFFIELD, Va. ( WJHL ) – Three people are recovering after a hunting accident that occurred near Duffield Saturday morning.

One of the victims told News Channel 11 that he and two friends were out hunting near Robinette Valley Road for the Spring turkey season at around 8:40 a.m. when they were struck by someone else’s shot.

All three sustained injuries to either their head or face and were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. All three have since been released from the hospital.

