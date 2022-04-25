ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Local firefighters rescue child caught in playground equipment

By Mark Walsh
Daily Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST FALLOWFIELD — On Sunday evening just as the sun was setting, firefighters from Modena and Coatesville fire companies were dispatched to the playground in the Providence Hill Development for a...

www.dailylocal.com

Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Lakeland Gazette

Structure Fire

This past weekend #LFD crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire. Thankfully all residents had safely evacuated the property prior to arrival and #firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control. #LakelandFD#firstresponders#LFDinACTION.
