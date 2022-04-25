1 killed, 1 injured in Colleton Co. rollover crash with ejection

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash involving ejection.

According to troopers, one person is dead after a vehicle veered off the roadway right and overturned Sunday afternoon in Colleton County.

The 13-year-old victim with seated in the backseat of a Silverado truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck was traveling west on Ruffin Road before the crash.

via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The driver and front-seat passenger were not injured.

An 11-year-old girl in the backseat was ejected, along with the decedent, and suffered life-threatening injuries. That occupant was airlifted to MUSC.

Both children were not wearing seatbelts.

An investigation by SCHP is underway.

