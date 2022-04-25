ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

1 killed, 1 injured in Colleton Co. rollover crash with ejection

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash involving ejection.

According to troopers, one person is dead after a vehicle veered off the roadway right and overturned Sunday afternoon in Colleton County.

The 13-year-old victim with seated in the backseat of a Silverado truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck was traveling west on Ruffin Road before the crash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdQbl_0fJGLIIq00
    via Colleton County Fire-Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgHwn_0fJGLIIq00
    via Colleton County Fire-Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9OS3_0fJGLIIq00
    via Colleton County Fire-Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrZNs_0fJGLIIq00
    via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The driver and front-seat passenger were not injured.

An 11-year-old girl in the backseat was ejected, along with the decedent, and suffered life-threatening injuries. That occupant was airlifted to MUSC.

Both children were not wearing seatbelts.

An investigation by SCHP is underway.

