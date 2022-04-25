ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Looking for local dining on Sundays and Mondays? Here's a list of open restaurants

By Jennifer Howard-Adler, Journal Star
For restaurants, Monday is often the slowest day of the week. For diners, Sunday is still the weekend. When eateries are closed on those two days, it can be frustrating for would-be patrons. But never fear.

Here are some restaurants open on Sundays and/or Mondays in the Peoria area. Email us at jadler@pjstar.com with more local options.

Agatucci's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PmGP_0fJGL39C00

Open at 5 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays

2607 N. University St., Peoria

(309) 688-8200

agatuccis.com

To advertise or not?: That is the question for Peoria businesses. Here are a few approaches

Alexander's Steakhouse

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Mondays

100 Alexander Ave., Peoria

(309) 688-0404

alexanderssteak.com

More: Distillery with sketchy past among businesses preceding Alexander's Steakhouse in Peoria

Bernardi's Restaurant

Open 3-8:30 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.

2137 Washington Road, Washington

(309) 745-5505

bernardirestaurants.com

Busy Corner

Offers daily dinner specials and Sunday breakfast specials. Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays.

302 Eureka St., Goodfield

(309) 965-2361

abusycorner.com

Castle's Patio Inn

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays and Mondays

802 W. Loucks Ave., Peoria

(309) 685-9570

www.facebook.com/CastlesPationInn/

Return to the classics: This Peoria pub brings back old favorites to its menu

Childers Eatery

Open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and Mondays

3312 N. University St., Peoria

5201 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria

(309) 713-3118

5805 N. Humboldt Ave., Peoria

(309) 966-4035

815 W. Camp St., East Peoria

(309) 966-2655

childerseatery.com

Craft309 Kitchen+bar

Open 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays, with Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays.

500 Hamilton Blvd., Peoria

(309) 306-3428

craft309.com

Davis Brothers Pizza

Open noon-8 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.

2402 E. Washington St., East Peoria

(309) 694-0990

davisbrospizza.com

More: The Best of the Best pizza spots in the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Eggcellent Cafe

Open 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays

322 W. Washington St., East Peoria

(309) 643-1218

eggcellentcafe309.com

More: Breakfast at these Peoria-area restaurants earned top marks from readers

Fairview Farms

Open noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.

5911 W. Heuermann Road, Peoria

(309) 697-4111

fairview-farm.com

Firehouse Pizza

Offers daily specials. Open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

240 S. Main St., East Peoria

309-698-9111

firehousepizzail.com

The Fish House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TlNW_0fJGL39C00

Open 4-9 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

4919 N. University St., Peoria

(309) 691-9358

fishhousepeoria.com

More: Where are the best places for fine dining in Peoria? Readers and restaurants tell all

Gil's Supper Club

Open 3-8 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.

12703 W. Farmington Road, Hanna City

(309) 565-7889

gilssupperclub.com

More: These are the highest-rated restaurants in Peoria, according to Yelp reviews

Hungry Moose

Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.

3000 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria

(309) 213-1407

thehungrymoose.com

Hungry for a trip?: Here are 5 Illinois restaurants worth the drive from Peoria

Jubilee Cafe

Open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

7203 N. Kickapoo-Edwards Road, Edwards

(309) 691-7778

jubileecafekickapoo.com

More: A locally owned Tazewell County coffee shop plans a fourth location, this time in Mackinaw

Mike's Cobbler Corner Family Restaurant

Open 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

1534 N. Eight St., Pekin

(309) 347-2666

www.facebook.com/MikesCobblerCorner/

Obed & Isaac's Microbrewery and Eatery

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, offering a Sunday brunch served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Mondays.

321 NE Madison Ave., Peoria

(309) 306-0190

connshg.com/obed-and-isaacs

More: 31 of the best places to eat and drink in the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Olympia Sports Bar and Grill

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

1301 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 863-2014

olympiasportsbarandgrill.com

One World

Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

1245 W. Main St., Peoria

(309) 672-1522

oneworld-cafe.com

'They needed a coffee shop in here': Downtown Peoria cafe adds new site on the riverfront

Peoria Pizza Works

Open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sundays and Mondays.

3921 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

(309) 682-5446

pizzaworks.me

More: Barbecue, tacos, ice cream and more: Try these 20 Peoria food trucks

The Publik House

Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays for brunch and 5-9 p.m. Mondays.

4914 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

(309) 839-2127

publikhousepub.com

Rudy's Mexican Cantina

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

3311 N. Sterling Ave., Suite 20, Peoria

(309) 361-1894

rudysmexicancantinaandgrill.com

More: Here is the Best of the Best Mexican food in Peoria as voted on by readers in 2021

Schooner's

Open noon-8 p.m. Sundays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays.

730 E. War Memorial Drive, Peoria Heights

(309) 686-9895

www.facebook.com/schoonerspeoriaheights

SLE Sexy Little Eatery

Open for brunch 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.

1112 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 839-2992

www.facebook.com/sexylittleeatery

More: This woman wanted to bring more soul food to Peoria. So she's opening her own restaurant

Thyme Kitchen & Craft Beer

Open for brunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Offers regular menu 4-10 p.m. Sundays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays.

736 SW Washington St., Peoria

(309) 713-2619

thymepeoria.com

More: Here are the Best of the Best happy hours in Peoria as voted on by readers

Touch of Grey Cafe

Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays with live music from noon to 3 p.m. every Sunday on the back patio. Closed Mondays.

2420 W. Rohmann Ave., West Peoria

(309) 839-1336

www.facebook.com/touchofgreycafe

Weaver's Fresh Food and Drink

Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

7301 N. Radnor Road, Peoria

(309) 839-2725

weaversfreshfoodanddrink.com

