ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Boris Johnson contacts Angela Rayner over 'misogynistic' article amid calls for journalist to lose his parliamentary pass

By Catherine Neilan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1Bon_0fJGKtd000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ya4uQ_0fJGKtd000
Angela Rayner responds to Boris Johnson during PMQs on Wednesday January 19, 2022.

House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images

  • Boris Johnson contacted deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner to condemn a "misogynistic" article about her.
  • A Mail on Sunday story quoted Tory MPs saying Rayner attempts to distract him by crossing and uncrossing her legs.
  • Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has summoned the newspaper's editor, amid calls for the reporter to lose his parliamentary pass.

Boris Johnson has contacted the deputy leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, to make clear his condemnation of misogynistic comments apparently made by Tory MPs about her, the BBC reported.

An article in the Mail on Sunday reported that Conservative backbenchers have claimed Rayner tries to distract the prime minister in the Commons by repeatedly crossing and uncrossing her legs.

The article described Rayner's supposed tactic as " a Basic Instinct-inspired ploy to 'put him off his stride' at PMQs, " comparing it to an infamous scene in the 1992 movie starring Sharon Stone.

However, the article has prompted criticism across the political spectrum, with Tories and Labour MPs attacking its contents and the unnamed MPs quoted.

Rayner hit out at the article, saying: "Boris Johnson's cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

"They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling."

But Johnson sought to distance himself from the story, tweeting that he "deplore[d] the misogyny." He subsequently contacted Rayner personally.

The prime minister told broadcasters Monday: "I have to say I thought it was the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe. I immediately got in touch with Angela and we had a very friendly exchange."

He added: "If we ever find who is responsible for it, I don't know what we will do, but they will be the terrors of the earth. It's totally intolerable, that kind of thing."

Caroline Nokes, a former minister and chair of the women and equalities committee, said she had contacted the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to ask if the journalist behind the story, Glen Owen, should have his lobby pass removed.

Alicia Kearns, another Tory MP, said the article's misogyny was "unacceptable" and called colleagues' comments "utterly shameful."

She added: "When women in politics are consistently demeaned and denigrated for their sex and appearance, misogynists across our country are empowered."

Huw Merriman, chairman of the transport committee, also condemned the "bizarre" article, telling Sky News it was the type of "abuse" that could put women off entering politics.

Chris Philp, a culture minister, told the BBC that Tory MPs who hold those views could face "serious consequences" if they were identified.

In the Commons last week, Labour's Barry Sheerman, called for Quentin Letts, a sketch writer for The Times newspaper, to have his parliamentary pass revoked over a "sexist, misogynistic and totally unacceptable" column about female MP Lyn Brown.

Hoyle dismissed such a suggestion, noting the importance of the "freedom of the press."

However on Monday, in response to this latest article, he took a different approach, revealing he had arranged a meeting with the Mail on Sunday's editor David Dillon, and the chair of the press lobby to "discuss the issue".

The speaker told MPs: "[Media freedom] is one of the building blocks of our democracy. However I share the views expressed by a wide range of members, including I believe the prime minister, that yesterday's article was reporting unsubstantiated claims that were misogynistic and offensive."

The article was "demeaning, offensive to women in parliament and can only deter women who might be considering standing for election, to the detriment of us all," he added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
Daily Mail

'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
U.K.
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Barry Sheerman
Person
Chris Philp
Person
Caroline Nokes
Person
Quentin Letts
Person
Lyn Brown
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Huw Merriman
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson forced to condemn Tory ‘misogyny’ over Angela Rayner Basic Instinct ‘smear’

Boris Johnson has forced to condemn “misogyny” among his own MPs, after an angry backlash against claims that Angela Rayner deliberately distracts him by uncrossing her legs in the Commons.The prime minister is embroiled in a damaging sexism row after “anonymous” Conservative MPs alleged tactics similar to Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the 1992 film Basic Instinct.Ms Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, accused Mr Johnson of being behind what she called the “desperate, perverted smears” which also targeted her working-class background, she protested.“It is the PM who is dragging the Conservative Party into the sewer – and the anonymous Tory...
U.K.
The Independent

Angela Rayner: ‘Basic Instinct’ slur was not only sexist but classist

Angela Rayner has said that “disgusting” claims from Tory MPs about her using her body to distract Boris Johnson at the despatch box were “steeped in classism”.The Labour deputy leader said that the comments, reported in theMail on Sunday, betrayed “offensive” views on the part of the anonymous MPs about women from working-class backgrounds.Ms Rayner said she was “crestfallen” about the newspaper’s decision to publish the allegations despite firm assurances that they were untrue.And she said that she had had to speak to her children to prepare them for the inevitable furore around their publication.Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, the...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Angela Rayner: Mail on Sunday article leaves constituents angry

A newspaper's suggestion that Angela Rayner tries to distract the prime minister by crossing her legs in the Commons was "an outrageous slur" and "sexist", her constituents have said. A Mail on Sunday article quoted unnamed Tory MPs, who said the Labour deputy leader tried to put Boris Johnson off.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misogynists#Parliament#Uk#Getty#Labour#The Labour Party#Conservative#Commons#Tories
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Boris Johnson in India: flying into trouble

By attending the inauguration of a new JCB factory in Gujarat on Thursday, Boris Johnson might have thought he was leaving his troubles behind in Westminster. What harm was there in going in to bat for a successful British business owned by a big Tory donor? Plenty, it transpires. Mr Johnson walked into a major human rights controversy over the use of JCB’s bulldozers in flattening Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi and in states run by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party.
INDIA
BBC

Scottish government ordered to publish indyref2 legal advice

The Scottish government has been ordered to publish details of legal advice it has received over a potential second independence referendum. The government had refused to make the advice public, arguing that it would breach legal professional privilege. It has now been given a deadline of 10 June to publish...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Fines, fury and backbench panic: how political chaos followed Johnson to India

An hour or so before Boris Johnson was due to fly back to the UK from Delhi on Friday evening – after a two-day trade mission to India – some electrifying news broke on Twitter. Anushka Asthana, ITV’s deputy political editor, had tweeted that “fines are landing into people’s inboxes relating to the garden event on May 20th 2020 – the BYOB [bring your own bottle] event – that Boris Johnson did go to”.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Priti Patel accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over plans to place asylum seekers on RAF site in rural village

Priti Patel has been accused of “hypocrisy” over her department’s plan to place asylum seekers in a rural Yorkshire village two years after she claimed they should not be placed in her own constituency because it was not a “major conurbation”.The home secretary announced plans last week to open the UK’s first bespoke asylum reception centre, set to house upwards of 500 people while their claims are considered, at a former RAF site in Linton-on-Ouse, which has a population of 1,200 and is 10 miles from the nearest town.But charities and the village’s Tory MP have said the move is...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson threatens to privatise Passport Office

Boris Johnson has threatened to privatise the Passport Office if it does not start delivering better value for money, a source has said. During a cabinet meeting, the PM is understood to have told ministers the high cost of services was affecting families ahead of the summer holidays. Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

474K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy