Cayce, SC

South Carolina police officer killed in shooting after standoff with suspect

By Staff
KTTS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Carolina police officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning. Cayce, SC Police Chief Chris Cowan said in a press conference Sunday that police officer Roy Andrew Barr, 28, was killed while responding...

www.ktts.com

City
Cayce, SC
Crime & Safety
South Carolina State
Andrew Barr
#Shooting#Police#Mayor#Violent Crime
Public Safety
