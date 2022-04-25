ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas man shot to death walking from from nightclub

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call...

