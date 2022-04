The drop in the number of subscribers reported last week by Netflix was surprising, even for the company itself, which is reconsidering a low-cost version that includes the presence of advertising. Although the streaming giant has stayed away from that alternative for years, recent statements by its founder and CEO, Reed Hastings , show that they are considering it today. At last week's earnings presentation, the manager explained: "You know I've been against the complexity of advertising and that I'm a big fan of the simplicity of subscription, but as fanatic as I am of that, I'm more fanatical about consumer choice and allowing consumers who want to have a lower priced (subscription) and who tolerate advertising, to get it.”

