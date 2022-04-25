ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg police deputy chief: ‘Young people can’t seem to resolve their differences without guns’

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found shot to death inside a car in a gas station parking lot overnight in Petersburg. The incident marks the fourth shooting within four days in the city.

Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emmanuel Chambliss was on scene this morning. He said he’s not sure what the cause of the recent rash of violence is, however, he said young people can’t seem to be able to resolve their differences without guns.

Police swarmed the Marathon gas station parking lot on South Crater Road this morning where they said the man was found dead after being shot on Mars Street.

Currently, police don’t have any suspect information, according to Chambliss.

Previous coverage: Petersburg Police on scene of deadly shooting

On Friday night, three shootings left six people hurt. Three of the victims were children.

The children were shot along Holly Hill Drive.

There was a second shooting scene near the Wendy’s on South Crater Road Friday night where one adult was shot.

Petersburg Police is asking anyone with information on the shootings to call Crime Stoppers.

PETERSBURG, VA
