ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County In Need Of Poll Workers Ahead Of June Primary

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas County Auditor’s Office is in need of poll workers ahead of the June 7th primary election and there is an upcoming orientation session this week to...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

New election laws for Iowans voting in June 7 Primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans voting in the June 7 Primary Election will have some new laws to keep in mind. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law last year that made some big changes to how Iowans cast their ballots. There's less time to vote early. Iowans now have...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Adel, IA
Dallas County, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Adel, IA
Government
Dallas County, IA
Government
County
Dallas County, IA
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Albia Newspapers

Iowa governor ends zoning restrictions for fireworks sales

(The Center Square) – Iowa cities and counties can no longer restrict where fireworks are sold to consumers under a bill Gov. Kim Reynolds signed last week. The bill, SF2285, passed the Senate 31-17 and the House 56-37 on party line votes in March. Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines,...
IOWA STATE
97X

“Smith and Meth-son”: Iowa Police Share Photos of Seized Homemade Gun

Police in Meskwaki Nation have shared an arrest report and a sort of Public Service Announcement you should be aware of. "We want to inform you of a public safety and law enforcement matter that came to our attention today," the department wrote on Facebook. "The possessor of this firearm was a felon prohibited from possessing firearms and was previously convicted for possessing firearms."
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republicans ditch waiting period for unemployment, pass other priority bills

Iowa lawmakers reached an agreement on several major policy priorities Tuesday, sending bills on unemployment, biofuels and child care to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The movement comes after several quiet weeks at the Capitol, as private negotiations on controversial bills stalled the adjournment process. The session is in overtime, so lawmakers are no longer receiving “per […] The post Iowa Republicans ditch waiting period for unemployment, pass other priority bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election
KCCI.com

Three Iowans among Biden’s commuted sentences

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — President Joe Biden has granted three pardons and commuted the sentences of 75 people, including three Iowans. The Associated Press reports these first pardons of Biden’s term and the commuted sentences come as the White House is launching job training and reentry programs for people in prison or for those who have recently been released.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa GOP Strongly Against Recreational Pot Use Despite Public Support

Marijuana use is not a taboo topic anymore. Heck, 18 states, Guam, and Washington D.C. have legalized its recreational use. For whatever reason, a significant number of those representing the republican party remain vehemently against legalizing the drug, whether it be at the state or national level. Some of that republican base is here in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State trooper, disabled by COVID-19, sues the state over unpaid wages

An Iowa state trooper is suing the state’s Department of Public Safety for allegedly refusing to pay him his salary while he’s incapacitated by COVID-19. Trooper Matthew T. Eimers of Hamilton County, who has been employed by the department for the past 21 years, is suing the agency in Polk County District Court. He alleges […] The post State trooper, disabled by COVID-19, sues the state over unpaid wages appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Pandemic shifts Iowans’ apartment preferences

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic exposed many people to remote work, and while mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions may be going away, working from home may be here to stay. People who worked from home have found that having a larger apartment or an extra bedroom to use as office space is a […]
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Lottery scam detailed in Iowa auditor's new book

Rob Sand, Iowa's state auditor, has co-written a book about a computer software scam used to rig Powerball drawings."The Winning Ticket" comes out May 1.Catch up fast: Eddie Tipton — the security chief of the Multi-State Lottery Association headquartered in Urbandale — rigged games in as many as 17 states starting in 2005, court records show.The scam fell apart following a $16.5 million jackpot win in 2010 at a Des Moines convenience store, where security footage showed Tipton buying the ticket.Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to felonies linked with the scam and is serving a prison sentence of up to 25 years. What he's saying: Sand, a state prosecutor at the time, told Axios he took notes about his thoughts throughout the case.He said his new book gives insight into the state's challenges in prosecuting Tipton.Of note: Sand's co-author is Reid Forgrave, a former Des Moines Register reporter who now works for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Details in Linn-Mar’s new transgender student policy could shield district from lawsuits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A plan to accommodate transgender students with more specific details could potentially shield school districts from future lawsuits. The Linn-Mar Community School Board approved a new policy for students on Monday in a 5-2 vote. The policy will create a “gender support plan” for students in seventh graders or older. Those plans will include a student’s new name and what facilities, like bathrooms, they use.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Congresswoman Says She Probably Wouldn’t Have Criticized Judge

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she probably wouldn’t have criticized a judge whose ruling temporarily knocked Abby Finkenauer off the Democratic primary ballot. Axne endorsed Finkenauer as the party’s nominee for the U-S Senate last year. WHO / TV reports when Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie ruled Finkenauer had failed to collect enough valid signatures on her candidate campaign petition, the candidate called Beattie “a Republican judge” who “made a partisan decision.” The Iowa Supreme Court later ruled that state laws provide conflicting guidance on the matter and Finkenauer is back on the ballot.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Auditor Investigates Thousands in Missing UIHC Gift Funds

A former administrative specialist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) is accused of being behind thousands of dollars in "unaccounted for, improperly used, unsupported or missing donations and gifts meant for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics patients and families", according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa biofuels deal will require most gas stations to sell E15

Iowa gas stations would be required to sell fuel with a higher ethanol blend under a long-awaited biofuels deal among Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate. Molly Severn, legislative liaison for Gov. Kim Reynolds, said the bill was “the result of significant compromise from everyone along the fuel supply chain, from farmers to fuel […] The post Iowa biofuels deal will require most gas stations to sell E15 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctors receive confidential warnings

The Iowa Board of Medicine recently sent confidential letters of warning to a dozen Iowa physicians for issues ranging from surgical care to criminal behavior. The board investigates more than 500 complaints every year, and when it decides not to take public disciplinary action against a doctor, it has the option of sending a confidential, […] The post Iowa doctors receive confidential warnings appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy