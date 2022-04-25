ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady restructures contract to free up salary cap space for Bucs

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
If you thought Tom Brady's return was the nicest thing he could have done for the Bucs, well, he just gave them a few million more dollars to play with.

What happened: The legendary QB restructured his contract over the weekend, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports . We won't bore you with the legalese, but the team now has $9 million more under the salary cap.

  • That means a stronger supporting cast, as it "frees up space to eventually sign rookies and potentially add veterans after the draft."

Yes, but: Don't think that Tom is doing this purely out of the goodness of his heart.

  • He didn't sign a new deal, and he's still a free agent after this year. So if some team wants to pay him handsomely for a 24th season (and you know they will), he can entertain all offers.

What we're watching: Brady's BFF Rob Gronkowski is still a free agent, and star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is also up for grabs.

  • "I'm hoping Gronk comes back to play," Brady recently told Complex . "And Donovan Smith and Lavonte [David], and Devin [White], and Carlton [Davis], and Sean [Murphy-Bunting], and Vita [Vea], all these guys that mean a lot to me."

