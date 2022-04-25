ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Says Prince Harry Is 'Whipped' In Marriage To Meghan Markle

By Ron Dicker
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump said Prince Harry is “whipped” and predicted that his marriage to Meghan Markle will “end bad.”

In the same recent interview with Piers Morgan in which Morgan claims the former president walked out on﻿ , Trump took aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in footage shared Sunday by The Sun .

“Harry is whipped,” the ex-president declared. “I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m not a fan of Meghan .. and I wasn’t from the beginning,” Trump continued. “I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.”

Asked if he believed the marriage would fail, the thrice-married, twice-impeached ex-U.S. leader replied, “It’ll end and it’ll end bad.” He suggested that the prince might return to royal life on “his hands and knees.”

Trump said that once the couple withdrew from royal duties, Queen Elizabeth should have removed their royal titles and told them “don’t come around.” “He’s been so disrespectful to the country. And I think he’s an embarrassment.”

“So I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” Trump added, per the Sun. “Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends.”

The full segment of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” is scheduled to air on the Fox Nation streaming service. The chat had already grabbed headlines after Morgan said Trump walked out on the interview when the British journalist confronted him on his election lies. Morgan called him “pathological .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqyBp_0fJGFGBI00 Donald Trump believes the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan will "end bad." (Photo: Getty)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 45

Becky Charlotte
2d ago

Says the man who cheated on his first wife with his second wife, cheated on his second wife with his third wife, and spent time with Jeffrey Epstein while married.

Reply(7)
20
American born & bred
2d ago

He's absolutely right & Harry won't realize the family he's lost because Markle & Oprah won't to say it's all about race. Oh it's about race the racism the cause with their hatred of ANYONE OF RACE NOT BLACK

Reply
9
Kevin Pippin
2d ago

if so Mr Trump at least he hasn't done the things u have done to all ur wife's ...think about it sir u will be judged one day

Reply(1)
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuffPost

