Providence, RI

Hottest Job Markets — WSJ and Moody’s Study — How Does Providence Rank

By GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the Wall Street Journal and Moody’s identifies the cities in the United States that have the hottest job markets. “The hottest job markets in America are in five different states, but they have a lot in common. They’re in midsize cities, all with a population under 2.3...

www.golocalprov.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
Matt Lillywhite

America Might Be In Housing Bubble, Warn Experts

The Dallas Federal Reserve is concerned about a potential housing bubble brewing in the United States. "Our evidence points to abnormal U.S. housing market behavior for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s. Reasons for concern are clear in certain economic indicators—the price-to-rent ratio, in particular, and the price-to-income ratio—which show signs that 2021 house prices appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals."
DALLAS, TX
The Week

Housing: Will rising mortgage rates end the boom?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Surging mortgage rates are starting to test the resilience of "the gravity-defying pandemic housing boom," said Conor Dougherty and Jeanna Smialek in The New York Times. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage tipped beyond 5 percent last week for the first time since 2011, a nearly 2-percentage-point increase from where rates stood at the beginning of the year. "Open houses have thinned. Online searches for homes have dropped." And cancellations of new home constructions are inching up, concerning builders. "By any standard that prevailed before 2020, this would still be a hot real estate market." Most homes are still selling within a week of being listed, and prices remain at record highs — up 30 percent over the past two years. But as higher rates strain buyers' budgets, more home seekers may finally be exhausted.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Is the US already in a housing bubble?

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas made headlines in recent weeks after warning that there are signs of a "brewing U.S. housing bubble." That prospect sparks fear in anyone who remembers or felt the impacts of the housing market crash that hit America during the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent Great Recession.
DALLAS, TX
deseret.com

U.S. home mortgage rates up again, but 5.11% isn’t a peak

Government-backed mortgage giant Freddie Mac reports average interest rates for U.S. home loans are still on the rise and are now at 5.11%, according to a report released Thursday. And it’s a trend that looks likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Here’s the news: In a note accompanying...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Competition for housing is falling across the country, but bidding wars aren’t over yet

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Housing in the U.S. is finally beginning to cool off, as higher mortgage rates begin to push more buyers out of the market. But competition is still much higher than it was pre-pandemic, and bidding wars continue to erupt in some of the country’s most expensive housing markets.
BUSINESS

