Philadelphia, PA

Top principal wins $20,000 for Philadelphia's Northeast High School

By Mike D'Onofrio
 3 days ago

Omar Crowder was recently named one of the top principals in the Philadelphia School District. Driving the news: Crowder, who leads Northeast High School, was chosen as one of seven winners of the district's 2022 Lindback Award for Distinguished Principals last week. Crowder and the other award winners, who...

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

They Attended The Same Philadelphia High School And They Both Vanished a Few Months Apart.

Christine Green lived on Greenway Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with her parents and seven siblings. Christine's mother, who was ill and bedridden, was close to her children. Christine had never been in any trouble, never been absent from school, and would always call home if she was going to be late, reports Namus and the Charley Project.
CBS Philly

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School In Philadelphia Ranked 10th Best High School In US: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia school is listed in the top 10 high schools in the United States. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School was ranked the 10th best high school in the country in the US News & World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools rankings. “The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools,” said Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News. “Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.” The top 15 schools listed in the ranking are from 14 different states. The top high schools were determined based on factors including college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. Masterman was also ranked the 5th best magnet school in the country. Two other local schools made it into the top 50. New Jersey’s Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies was ranked 23 and Downingtown STEM Academy landed in the 44the spot. The top three high schools in the country were Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, Academic Magnet High School in South Carolina, and Signature School in Indiana.
Axios

Philadelphia police face May 31 deadline to get vaccinated

Unionized workers employed by the city of Philadelphia now face a May 31 deadline to get fully vaccinated or face being placed on leave and potentially fired. What's happening: An arbitration panel set the new deadline for Philly's long-delayed vaccination mandate after settling a challenge from the city's police union on Tuesday.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Youth Football Coach Shoots Another Coach In Stands Of Football Field Near Temple University, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning new details about what led up to a shooting in the stands at a football field near Temple University where children were out practicing. On Monday, police revealed the suspect is a coach for a youth football team in Philly. Cellphone video captured the moments a man opens fire and hits two other men in the stands of a football field as 7-year-old children were having a rec football practice. CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at...
Golf Digest

A defunct historic muny is about to get the ultimate modern makeover

There was a time when Cobbs Creek Golf Course was the showcase of Philadelphia’s collection of municipal courses and worthy of national attention. That time might be returning because the course, presently closed, is being gently reclaimed by Hanse Design, the hottest golf-architecture firm in the game, and will be operated under a business model that’s different than any other city-owned golf course in the country.
NBC Philadelphia

Antisemitic Flyers Found on Lawns on Main Line

An investigation is underway after flyers with antisemitic language were found on lawns in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, last week. “To see this come to my doorstep is really appalling,” Mike Hartung, an Ardmore resident, told NBC10. “I would be shocked but I read about it everyday. Hear about it everyday. But to have it be on my street is definitely upsetting.”
