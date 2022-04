A resident of Washington, D.C., who was seen swinging a pole and hitting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to felony assault. Mark Ponder, 56, admitted Friday to striking three police officers with a pole during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, hitting one of them so hard that the impact shattered the officer’s riot shield.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO