Presidential Election

Election in France: What happens next?

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
World News

After winning another five years in the French presidential palace, Emmanuel Macron intends to go back to work immediately on domestic and foreign policy – but he will soon face crucial parliamentary elections where he may struggle to keep his majority.

Here is a look at what comes next for Mr Macron and his leadership of France.

– Inauguration ceremony

The Constitutional Council will publish the presidential election’s official results on Wednesday. On the same day, Mr Macron will hold a Cabinet meeting.

Mr Macron will then need to set a date for the inauguration ceremony, which must be held by May 13, at the Elysee Palace.

Usually, 21 cannon shots are fired to mark the inauguration, though presidents Francois Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac both skipped that tradition for their re-elections in 1988 and 2002. Mr Macron is the only other leader of modern France to win a second term at the ballot box.

– Macron’s first moves

Like five years ago, Mr Macron plans to quickly head to Berlin, in line with the tradition providing that the newly elected president makes his first trip abroad to neighbouring Germany to celebrate the countries’ friendship after multiple wars.

Emmanuel Macron, left, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (AP) (AP)

He will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine top of the agenda.

At some point, he may also travel to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a trip he said he would only do on condition that it would have “a useful impact”.

Mr Macron spoke to Mr Zelensky and Mr Scholz within hours of his victory.

On May 9, Mr Macron is expected to make a speech on Europe in Strasbourg, home to the EU parliament.

Mr Macron may travel to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (AP)

At home, he said one of his priorities will be to pass by summer a special law to support purchasing power amid the surge in food and energy prices driven by the conflict in Ukraine.

– Parliamentary elections

Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to submit his government’s resignation in the coming days. Mr Macron will then appoint a new caretaker government, but ministers will only be in place for a few weeks.

Nationwide parliamentary elections, scheduled in two rounds on June 12 and 19, will decide who controls a majority of the 577 seats at the National Assembly.

Emmanuel Macron celebrates with supporters in front of the Eiffel Tower (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP) (AP)

If Mr Macron’s party wins, he will name a new government accordingly and will be able to pass laws.

If another party gets a majority of seats, he will be forced to appoint a prime minister belonging to that new majority.

In such a situation, called “cohabitation” in France, the government would implement policies that diverge from Mr Macron’s project. The French president would have sway, however, over the country’s foreign policy.

