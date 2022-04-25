Finger Lakes Daily News Sports

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Paul Szmal
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago

Milwaukee 119 Chicago 95 (Mil 3-1) Denver 126 Golden State 121 (GSW 3-1) Miami 110 Atlanta 86 (Mia 3-1) New Orleans 118 Phoenix 103...

NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tribune-Review

Madden Monday: Penguins will 'lose their first-round playoff series ... no matter who they play'

For a while now, I’ve held the opinion that the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be clear underdogs against whatever team they play in the first round of the NHL playoffs. That thought became further entrenched when it became likely that goaltender Tristan Jarry was going to be out — or at least compromised with a lower-body injury — to start the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Michael Hage headed to United States Hockey League

The USHL’s Chicago Steel landed a top CHL prospect when they signed a tender agreement with Macklin Celebrini earlier this month, and now they’ve done it again. Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports that Michael Hage has also signed a tender with the Steel, and will pass on the chance to play in the OHL.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign C Turner Elson

It may be NFL Draft week but here is a little Detroit Red Wings news for ya. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Turner Elson to...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL Draft special picks announced

Inspirational fans from around the country will join the NFL at this year's draft to share the stage and their stories of strength, resilience and love of football. This year, fans joining Round 1, Round 2 and Round 3 come from organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the National Gay Flag Football League and more. These individuals will take the stage and announce Draft picks throughout the three-day celebration in Las Vegas in front of thousands of fans.
NFL
FortyEightMinutes

Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving

While Ben Simmons never made it on the court this year for the Nets, sources tell Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that the 25-year-old wanted to make his debut earlier this spring so that he could establish a basketball connection with new teammates. Some within the Nets organization are hoping that Simmons spends significant time […] The post Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sports
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Caps Face Isles in New York

The Caps embark upon a season-ending set of back-to-back games in the New York metropolitan area, starting with a Thursday night date with the Islanders in their new Belmont. N.Y. home. Thursday's game also concludes a home-and-home set between the Caps and the Isles; New York put a 4-1 hurting on Washington in the Caps' home ice finale on Tuesday night in D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Los Angeles Kings have clinched a playoff spot!

While being idle tonight, the Los Angeles Kings have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. It has been a wild year, but the Kings are heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. While the Kings were in Seattle in their hotel rooms, they probably kept a close eye on the Stars/Golden Knights game. The result was simple for the LA: a Golden Knights loss in any fashion, and they secure their spot in the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Recap: Red Wings drop 3-0 decision to Maple Leafs

Nedeljkovic stops 33 shots in final meeting of the season to division-rival Toronto. The Detroit Red Wings fell, 3-0, to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings and Maple Leafs played nearly 36 scoreless minutes before the hosts took a 1-0 lead late in...
DETROIT, MI
