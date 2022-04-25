ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Inmate charged with murder escapes Etowah County work center

By Maggie Matteson
 3 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say an inmate escaped from the Red Eagle Work Center on Saturday.

Kyle David, 49, escaped the work center around 5:15 p.m. on April 23. He is described as a 5’11, black man. He was last seen wearing his state-issued uniform.

David was sentenced to 99 years in prison on a murder charge on April 18, 2000.

If you see David or have any information about where he might be, contact the Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825 or call 911.

