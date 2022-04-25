ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama marking Holocaust remembrance with events

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( AP ) — Alabama will remember the Holocaust , the systematic slaughter of Jews and other people by Nazis, with events planned for this week in Montgomery and Birmingham.

The Alabama Holocaust Commission is sponsoring an annual gathering of remembrance on Tuesday at the Alabama Department of Archives and History in the capital.

A commemoration will also be held on Thursday at Temple Beth-El in Birmingham.

About 6 million people were killed by the Nazis in the early 1940s during World War II.

The state Holocaust commission holds events each year to remember the victims.

