Sunny Tuesday, windy with temps in upper 40s

After a great weekend (despite 40 to 50 mph winds) with temps in the 70s and even a few 80s, we were back to our chilly and dreary Spring today. It was cloudy with temps in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s with west winds gusting to 30 mph. The clouds clear out overnight with morning lows in the low to mid 30s, and wind chills in the 20s. The sunshine returns on Tuesday, but it stays windy and chilly with temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday is even colder with highs near 40 and increasing clouds. We could see a few sprinkles in the afternoon...at least the wind is lighter. Thursday is cloudy and breezy with morning lows near 32 and highs in the mid 40s. There is a chance for a few light rain showers. Friday is dry and in the low 50s, but rain showers move in late Friday night, and rain is likely Saturday with temps in the 50s. Sunday will still see a few showers throughout the day and in the 50s.

TONIGHT : Decreasing clouds, breezy and chilly

Low: 35 Lakefront...31 Inland

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny, windy and chilly

High: 48

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY : Increasing clouds and chilly with afternoon sprinkles

High: 40

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered showers

High: 44

Wind: SE 15-20 mph

FRIDAY : Increasing clouds and breezy with evening showers

High: 48 Lakefront...56 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

SATURDAY : Cloudy and windy with rain likely

High: 55

Wind: SE 15-30 mph