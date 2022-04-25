Officer-involved crash on I-40 sends one person to hospital, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer was involved in an overnight crash at I-40 eastbound and Warford Street.

The crash happened early Monday morning at Exit 6 in the 2800 block of Warford, according to TDOT.

The multivehicle crash left all eastbound lanes blocked for a time.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the crash came in just after 2 a.m. as an officer-involved accident.

One person was taken to Regional One.

FOX13 has not confirmed if the officer was the person taken to the hospital.

No information on what led to the crash has been released.

Check back for updates.

