BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Judy Trego, who has been a Deschutes County resident for 28 years, announced she will run for Oregon House District 54 in the Republican primary. Trego is the only GOP candidate on the ballot, while first-term state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Ore., is the lone Democratic candidate, so they will face each other in the November general election.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO