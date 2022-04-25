So close to Record-Breaking Cold

Blown away by this month's windy weather? You're not imagining it.The big picture: April is Minnesota's windiest month, and this year, winds are whipping more — and faster — than usual, Sven Sundgaard, a meteorologist with MPR and Bring Me The News, told Axios. The average wind speed for the month so far is about 13 mph, higher than the typical 11 mph.The even bigger gusts: On four days this month, we've hit 50 mph or more without a thunderstorm, Sundgaard said.Why it matters: The conditions aren't exactly conducive to enjoying our "spring" outdoors. But on a more consequential note,...
