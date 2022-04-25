Li Chiao-Ping Dance presents ‘terza rima: Writings on the Body’ April 29-30
Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) proudly presents “terza rima; Writings on the Body” on April 29 and 30, in collaboration with the UW–Madison School of Education’s Dance Department and the Department of French and Italian. Li Chiao-Ping, the artistic director of...
Petite Maman may be small in scale, but its themes loom large. After directing the acclaimed romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire, French auteur Céline Sciamma returns with a fairy-tale follow-up, a wondrous, moving fable about mothers and daughters. At just 72 minutes, the film itself might seem deceptively simple, following 8-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) as she helps her parents clean out her late grandmother's house. While exploring the forest nearby, she encounters a young girl named Marion (played by Joséphine's twin sister, Gabrielle Sanz), who's building a fort out of leaves and branches. The two girls strike up an immediate friendship, wandering the woods together, finishing the fort, and staging elaborate plays for their own amusement.
Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
One of the books in the popular Biff, Chip and Kipper series for children has been withdrawn from sale, with all remaining copies pulped by the publisher, Oxford University Press, after complaints that it was Islamophobic. The series is written by Roderick Hunt and illustrated by Alex Brychta, and consists...
After years spent working as an assistant to Hirohiko Araki, Kei Sanbe went on to make a name for himself with his own works. The most notable of these, Erased, delivered terror via a sort of body-swap time travel, ala an adult finding his consciousness within the body of his child self. Sanbe’s new series, Island in a Puddle, hinges on a similar body swap premise. This time however an innocent child finds his mind swapped with that of an adult criminal, adding mortal danger to a life already plagued by neglect and hardship. Does Vol. 1 do a good job introducing the premise and suspenseful tone?
Tickets to an immersive exhibit in Boston allowing visitors to step inside the life and death of King Tut will go on presale Thursday ahead of a general public sale next week. Marking 100 years since the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” will explore the boy king’s life and entombment in Ancient Egypt and rise to fame a century ago. The exhibit will spend more than two months in Boston this summer, the first stop on a North American tour.
Charlotte Brontë is best known for her book Jane Eyre, but before she was a well-known English novelist and poet she was a 13-year-old girl who sewed her poems into a miniature makeshift manuscript with a needle and thread. The book of Brontë's unpublished writings was lost to the public for more than a century, but it has since resurfaced and recently sold to an unknown buyer for $1.25 million.
Our early ancestors probably created intricate artwork by firelight, an examination of 50 engraved stones unearthed in France has revealed. The stones were incised with artistic designs around 15,000 years ago and have patterns of heat damage which suggests they were carved close to the flickering light of a fire, the new study has found.
In her typically inventive fashion, Jennifer Egan calls The Candy House, the follow-up to her Pulitzer Prize winner A Visit from the Goon Squad (2011), a “sibling novel”.
Is this new book smarter, better-looking, more charismatic than its older sister or brother? I don’t think it is a question worth posing: it’s easy to love these two fascinating children just the same.
Review: The Candy House – Jennifer Egan (Corsair)
According to Egan, The Candy House
follows a number of [A Visit from the Goon Squad’s] peripheral characters into their own futures and pasts to create an independent work with a new...
Some of the most prestige-level television miniseries of today are based on brilliant literary works. From Showtime's Sharp Objects to Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and The Queen's Gambit, books are rapidly being brought to the small screen. Apple TV Plus's The Essex Serpent is the next limited series birthed from a book. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, The Essex Serpent sees how an urban legend about a mythical sea creature causes tensions to rise in a tiny Essex village in Victorian England.
