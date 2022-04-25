ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

All 10 Wake County Sheriff candidates to discuss platforms in evening forum

By Tamara Scott
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

All 10 of the candidates for Wake County Sheriff will participate in a forum Monday night to share their platforms ahead of the May primary election.

The sheriff's seat is expected to be one of the county's hot tickets. For the first time, 10 people are running for the position, including current sheriff Gerald Baker and former sheriff Donnie Harrison.

Monday night's panel at First Congregational Church on Creech Road will feature members of the Raleigh/Apex Branch NAACP, N.C. Transit Workers Association, Justice Serves N.C., and the Friends Committee/Second Chance Alliance. The event begins at 7 p.m. Members of the community will be able to ask their questions as well.

Early voting for May's primary election begins in just four days. You can find your polling place online here .

