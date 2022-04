CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Jewish community at Queens University of Charlotte is devastated after swastikas were found in an on-campus building last week. “We want to say clearly and unequivocally that hate is not welcome here,” said Rabbi Judy Schindler, the Sklut Professor of Jewish Studies and Campus Rabbi at Queens University of Charlotte.

