Stabilizing superconductivity of ternary metal pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) via electronic topological transitions under high pressure from first principles evolutionary algorithm

The momentum and radiation pressure of light in negative-index metamaterials (NIMs) are commonly expected to reverse their direction from what is observed for normal materials. The negative refraction and inverse Doppler effect of light in NIMs have been experimentally observed, but the equally surprising phenomenon, the negative radiation pressure of light, still lacks experimental verification. We show by simulating the exact position- and time-dependent field-material dynamics in NIMs that the momentum and radiation pressure of light in NIMs can be either positive or negative depending on their subwavelength structure. In NIMs exhibiting negative radiation pressure, the negative total momentum of light is caused by the sum of the positive momentum of the electromagnetic field and the negative momentum of the material. The negative momentum of the material results from the optical force density, which drives atoms backward and reduces the local density of atoms at the site of the light field. In contrast to earlier works, light in NIMs exhibiting negative radiation pressure has both negative total momentum and energy. For the experimental discovery of the negative radiation pressure, one must carefully design the NIM structure and record the joint total pressure of the field and material momentum components.

PHYSICS ・ 1 DAY AGO