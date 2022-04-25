Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 3rd Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight on 3rd Avenue.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, 19-year-old Davion Marcell Hickley, was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle where he was later pronounced dead.

Three other people arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the shooting.

A preliminary investigation by BPD suggests that a group of people was hanging out in the parking lot of the Shell gas station in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue West before shots were fired. There are believed to have been multiple shooters.

No one is in custody at this time as police investigate what led up to the incident.

