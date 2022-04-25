ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AR

Election poll workers needed in Marion County

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Election Commission is in need of poll...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

What to know before voting in May primary in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Making sure people in Pulaski County are prepared for the 2022 Primary Elections next month is top priority for election coordinator Melinda Lemons. Now that Pulaski County is divided into three congressional districts, Lemons said that could change where you cast your ballot. "We had...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards announced Monday she would be resigning from her position next month. In a resignation letter sent to Region 8 News, she thanked the people of Craighead County for giving her the opportunity to serve them, and she would assist with the transition over the upcoming weeks.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy