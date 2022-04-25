Election poll workers needed in Marion County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Making sure people in Pulaski County are prepared for the 2022 Primary Elections next month is top priority for election coordinator Melinda Lemons. Now that Pulaski County is divided into three congressional districts, Lemons said that could change where you cast your ballot. "We had...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards announced Monday she would be resigning from her position next month. In a resignation letter sent to Region 8 News, she thanked the people of Craighead County for giving her the opportunity to serve them, and she would assist with the transition over the upcoming weeks.
Comments / 0