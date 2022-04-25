ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says Prince Harry is ‘whipped’ by Meghan, calls for stripping royal titles

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – In an interview with Piers Morgan that will air Monday, Former President Trump said Prince Harry is “whipped” by his wife, Meghan, and that the couple’s royal titles should be stripped.

Trump sat down with the British host for his new show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” which will air Monday at 8 p.m. on TalkTV. The Sun released a clip of Trump’s comments on the royals.

During the interview, Trump said he was “not a fan” of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. He also scorned Harry for “being led around by his nose,” saying the prince was “whipped” and an “embarrassment.”

“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” the former president said.

Trump also predicted the couple would divorce, saying, “It’ll end, and it’ll end bad.”

“I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” Trump said. “Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK?”

When Morgan asked if he would strip their royal titles if he were the Queen of England, Trump replied that he would.

“The only thing I disagree with the Queen on, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said, ‘If that’s your choice, fine, but you no longer have titles, you know, and, frankly, don’t come around,’” Trump said.

“She said that many times. Her loyalty is to the country. And I think that he has been so disrespectful to the country, and it’s a great country,” Trump added of the Queen and her grandson.

Morgan’s interview with Trump made headlines last week when Morgan tweeted a promo appearing to show the former president storming off the show amid tough questioning. Trump later said Morgan went “out of his way” to deceptively edit the video .

In an interview with Oprah last year, the couple detailed their personal struggles with the royal family, including comments on their son Archie’s skin color.

Morgan was fired from the talk show “Good Morning Britain” after controversial comments in which he cast doubt on the couple’s claims.

Harry and Meghan were both criticized and applauded after they split from royal duties and moved to live in California.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais intro to Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview is one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say

Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais. In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
