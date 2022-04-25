ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

GPD seizes 2.4 pounds of cannabis at UPS Store on 4/20

 3 days ago

At about 6:45 pm on Wednesday, April 20th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the UPS Store on East Main street for a suspicious package. One of the boxes awaiting pickup by a UPS truck driver...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating after multiple vehicles are damaged by a BB gun

Around 8:30am on April 11th, Galesburg Police responded to West North Street for a report of criminal damage to a vehicle. A Galesburg woman told police two of her vehicle sustained damage after being struck by a BB gun. Both vehicles were each struck five times to the driver-side, and one had a broken taillight. The estimated damage was around $1,000. About two hours later, Galesburg Police responded to the Amtrak Depot on South Seminary Street for another report of vehicles damaged by a BB gun. A Buick sedan’s rear window was shattered and a Chevrolet SUV had windshield damage. The Buick’s owner was notified and as at the time of the police report, officer’s were still trying to contact the Chevrolet’s owner. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Man arrested after GPD responds to three people fighting at Casey’s

Galesburg Police on Tuesday morning (April 19th) responded to Casey’s on West Main Street for a fight in progress involving three people. A female was struck by her boyfriend while seated in a vehicle, according to police reports. The boyfriend then chased the female’s brother with what he thought was a knife, but turned out to be a screwdriver. It’s unclear what the argument was about, but according to reports, it had started the night before. The boyfriend, 31-year-old Curtis Wilkins of Galesburg was taken into custody and demanded medical attention. Wilkins, at one point, admitted to striking the female. Wilkins became increasingly agitated while at OSF. St. Mary Medical Center refused to comply with officers. He was detained but continually refused to comply forcing officers to take him to the ground multiple times. Wilkins was transported to the Knox County Jail. Officers reviewed security video of the incident and ultimately, Wilkins was charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Over 160 grams of cannabis found during traffic stop

Around 6:30pm on Friday, March 25th, Galesburg Police observed a sedan run a stop sign at the intersection of West Fremont and North Academy Streets. Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver: 18-year old Nicholas Kravich of Kewanee and his 17-year old female passenger of Little York. When police informed Kravich they could detect the a cannabis odor coming from the sedan, Kravich admitted to having a baggie of cannabis and handed it over. Given the discovery, Kravich and his passenger exited the vehicle, and a search of the sedan was conducted. The female was in possession of two electronic vape pens. Inside the vehicle, officers located a total of five separate baggies containing cannabis, numerous cigars and cigarillos, suspected cannabis wax, and numerous pipes and rods to ingest cannabis wax. A total of 161.8 grams of cannabis was found. Kravich was charged with Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, and both were charged with Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted by GPD after forging checks at HyVee Gas

Galesburg Police responded to HyVee early on Sunday morning (April 24th) for a report of forgery. Police met with the store’s head accountant who said they had a total of seven checks belonging to a Galesburg male on a bank account that couldn’t be located, according to police reports. Employees said the checks were written out by a white female at HyVee Gas. Police viewed security footage of the female pumping gas, and due to previous encounters, were able to positively identify the woman as 34-year-old Jessica England of Galesburg. Officers learned that the checks were reported stolen and the owner of the account had passed away eight years ago. The departed’s home had been burglarized as recently as December. England, in total, had written checks totaling $410. She’s been added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing forgery charges.
GALESBURG, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

US Marshals arrest wanted Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Derek Gulley, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday morning. Rockford Police’s Gang Unit Detectives assisted the Marshals in serving a warrant for Gulley’s arrest at 7:35 a.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue. Gulley had outstanding warrants for Parole Violation, Domestic Battery, and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two women charged with battery to a nurse in separate incidents.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 22nd, Galesburg Police responded to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center in regards to an uncooperative person. Officers had already responded to a call regarding an uncooperative 29-year old Kenyada Jordan of Galesburg at Allure of Galesburg. Police met with medical staff who said Jordan had “chest bumped” one of the nurses knocking her back into a wall. Officers transported Jordan to the Knox County Jail charged with Aggravated Battery to a Nurse. Officers responded to OSF on Thursday, March 31st for another report of battery towards a nurse. 69-year old Lois Brozovich of Moline became violent after being medically discharged. When police attempted to speak with Brozovich, she took a swing at officers. Brozovich had punched a female nurse in the face. She was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Battery to a Nurse.
GALESBURG, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested in knife attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sterling man killed in motorcycle crash

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police have identified Jordan Hurst, 20, as a motorcyclist killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday. Police said Hurst was traveling east on East Lincoln Highway around 11:07 a.m. Horencia Garza, 80, of Rock Falls, was traveling westbound and turning onto River Road. Both motorists where taken to […]
STERLING, IL
KMBC.com

Police locate suspect after Independence woman stabbed in face

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in a disturbing stabbing case. Police first notified the public they were searching for a person of interest considered armed and dangerous Monday afternoon. Police said in a press release that authorities were called to...
BELTON, MO
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigation of a burglarized garage leads to arrest of teen, his mother, and her boyfriend.

A 15-year old teen, his 40-year old mother, and her 43-year old boyfriend are all facing charges after a garage was burglarized on Friday, April 1st. Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Street and met with a burglary victim who said numerous items were stolen from his garage including a miniature motor bike. The victim observed a teen he’s familiar with riding the bike through the neighborhood, confronted him, and called the police. The teen apologized to the victim and complained to officers about his living conditions. He said he and his mother’s boyfriend, 43-year old Steven Anderson stole the items and live in a vacant house on East North Street along with his sister and mother. Ultimately, the teen was charged with theft, and Anderson was charged with Theft, Burglary, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. This led police to investigate the vacant home which had power but no running water or furnishings of any kind. The home was also full of stolen items and the homeowner wished to pursue charges. Officers took Anderson into custody again the following day and he was charged with Trespassing and Theft. The teen’s mother, 40-year old Amber Young was taken into custody on a valid Knox County Warrant. Young was charged with Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Trespassing, and two counts of Endangering the Life of a Child. The teen and his juvenile sister were taken into DCFS custody and are to stay with their out-of-town grandmother.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after stealing from Menards.

Galesburg Police on Wednesday, April 20th responded to Menards for a theft in progress involving a suspect wanted in several earlier incidents at the store. The male subject had departed, but officers located the suspect vehicle on Interstate 74 off-ramp near East Main Street. The suspect was identified as 58-year-old Robert Gene Szydloski of Galesburg. He was taken into custody. Officers took inventory of the items in the vehicle which included: roofing nails, batteries, a high-visibility vest and shirt, and a DieHard Jump Starter. Police also located a large amount of meat that came from a HyVee store in West Des Moines, Iowa in the trunk. Since no attempt was made to pay for the items at Menards, Szydloski was charged with Burglary and Driving on a Revoked License. He was transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
