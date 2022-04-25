ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg man arrested after stealing from Menards.

 3 days ago

Galesburg Police on Wednesday, April 20th responded to Menards for a theft in progress involving a suspect wanted in several earlier incidents at the store. The male subject...

KWQC

2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two sisters were charged after police say they left their mother on the floor for at least four days. Beverly Jean Steen, 65, and Barbara Joan Steen, 59, were each charged with dependent adult abuse with intentional physical injury. According to an arrest affidavit:. Beverly and...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after forcing girlfriend into his car

Galesburg Police on Thursday, April 21st responded to the Walmart parking lot after a caller reported they had witnessed what appeared to be a kidnapping. The caller said he saw a male suspect force a female subject into a car in the Walmart parking lot. The caller followed the suspect’s vehicle while officers were en route. The driver of the vehicle stopped and the 17-year-old female exited in the area of Brown Avenue and Dayton Street. The suspect vehicle was stopped by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies and 23-year-old Nash Nache of Galesburg was taken into custody on a valid Knox County Warrant. The teen told officers the two had gotten into an argument at Walmart and she didn’t want to leave with him. Nache admitted to pushing his girlfriend into the vehicle and he was transported to the Knox County Jail. Nache was charged with Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Man arrested after GPD responds to three people fighting at Casey’s

Galesburg Police on Tuesday morning (April 19th) responded to Casey’s on West Main Street for a fight in progress involving three people. A female was struck by her boyfriend while seated in a vehicle, according to police reports. The boyfriend then chased the female’s brother with what he thought was a knife, but turned out to be a screwdriver. It’s unclear what the argument was about, but according to reports, it had started the night before. The boyfriend, 31-year-old Curtis Wilkins of Galesburg was taken into custody and demanded medical attention. Wilkins, at one point, admitted to striking the female. Wilkins became increasingly agitated while at OSF. St. Mary Medical Center refused to comply with officers. He was detained but continually refused to comply forcing officers to take him to the ground multiple times. Wilkins was transported to the Knox County Jail. Officers reviewed security video of the incident and ultimately, Wilkins was charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man wanted for questioning after suspicious incident at Walmart

Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon (April 23rd) met with a female in regards to an earlier suspicious incident that had occurred at Walmart. The woman told police that while at the self-checkout with her grandchildren, an unknown man approached them. The man told the children something to the effect of, “they would have to walk home if they did not help” their grandmother. The man then offered the children a ride. The woman said she ignored the man and began talking to a friend at the store. The woman’s friend said the same man had made an odd comment to her as well – offering her donuts, according to police reports. The two women exited the store together and observed the man approach the grandchildren in a white van. The man extended his hand and again was offering donuts. The first woman was alarmed and confronted the man who began yelling at her before departing. The women reported the incident to Walmart employees and the police who were able to positively identify the 65-year-old Galesburg man. Officers checked the man’s address with negative results and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
KCCI.com

Des Moines mom charged after her child nearly drowns in hotel pool

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing child neglect charges after one of her children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool. It happened at the AmericInn hotel in Johnston. According to court documents, 27-year-old Makaylah Sharp and her three children were at the indoor swimming pool when her six-year-old was unable to stay above the water and lost consciousness.
JOHNSTON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Mattoon woman arrested for aggravated battery to a peace officer

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -Police arrest a Mattoon woman after she kicked an officer while trying to escape from handcuffs, per officials. According to Mattoon Police, Britney J. York 26, of Mattoon, was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say the arrest occurred on April...
MATTOON, IL
KCRG.com

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler Street Southwest. Police have not said whether there are any injuries related to the crash, nor what may have led up to the crash. This is a developing...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two women charged with battery to a nurse in separate incidents.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 22nd, Galesburg Police responded to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center in regards to an uncooperative person. Officers had already responded to a call regarding an uncooperative 29-year old Kenyada Jordan of Galesburg at Allure of Galesburg. Police met with medical staff who said Jordan had “chest bumped” one of the nurses knocking her back into a wall. Officers transported Jordan to the Knox County Jail charged with Aggravated Battery to a Nurse. Officers responded to OSF on Thursday, March 31st for another report of battery towards a nurse. 69-year old Lois Brozovich of Moline became violent after being medically discharged. When police attempted to speak with Brozovich, she took a swing at officers. Brozovich had punched a female nurse in the face. She was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Battery to a Nurse.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigation of a burglarized garage leads to arrest of teen, his mother, and her boyfriend.

A 15-year old teen, his 40-year old mother, and her 43-year old boyfriend are all facing charges after a garage was burglarized on Friday, April 1st. Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Street and met with a burglary victim who said numerous items were stolen from his garage including a miniature motor bike. The victim observed a teen he’s familiar with riding the bike through the neighborhood, confronted him, and called the police. The teen apologized to the victim and complained to officers about his living conditions. He said he and his mother’s boyfriend, 43-year old Steven Anderson stole the items and live in a vacant house on East North Street along with his sister and mother. Ultimately, the teen was charged with theft, and Anderson was charged with Theft, Burglary, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. This led police to investigate the vacant home which had power but no running water or furnishings of any kind. The home was also full of stolen items and the homeowner wished to pursue charges. Officers took Anderson into custody again the following day and he was charged with Trespassing and Theft. The teen’s mother, 40-year old Amber Young was taken into custody on a valid Knox County Warrant. Young was charged with Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Trespassing, and two counts of Endangering the Life of a Child. The teen and his juvenile sister were taken into DCFS custody and are to stay with their out-of-town grandmother.
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

