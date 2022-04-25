Galesburg man arrested after stealing from Menards.

A 15-year old teen, his 40-year old mother, and her 43-year old boyfriend are all facing charges after a garage was burglarized on Friday, April 1st. Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Street and met with a burglary victim who said numerous items were stolen from his garage including a miniature motor bike. The victim observed a teen he’s familiar with riding the bike through the neighborhood, confronted him, and called the police. The teen apologized to the victim and complained to officers about his living conditions. He said he and his mother’s boyfriend, 43-year old Steven Anderson stole the items and live in a vacant house on East North Street along with his sister and mother. Ultimately, the teen was charged with theft, and Anderson was charged with Theft, Burglary, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. This led police to investigate the vacant home which had power but no running water or furnishings of any kind. The home was also full of stolen items and the homeowner wished to pursue charges. Officers took Anderson into custody again the following day and he was charged with Trespassing and Theft. The teen’s mother, 40-year old Amber Young was taken into custody on a valid Knox County Warrant. Young was charged with Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Trespassing, and two counts of Endangering the Life of a Child. The teen and his juvenile sister were taken into DCFS custody and are to stay with their out-of-town grandmother.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO