Leftover debris from vacant house fires affecting property values in Dayton

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department released news data showing they battled more vacant structure fires in 2021; than the year before.

After many of the fires, debris leftover from the scorched structures is not cleaned up.

Three months ago, a house fire broke out on Findlay Street in Dayton. The fire destroyed the building and left burnt beams and siding scattered across the property.

>>RELATED: Fire destroys two houses, damages third on Findlay St. in Dayton Friday morning

The leftovers of the fires have still yet to be cleaned up.

This debris is a problem for people in the neighborhood since it decreases the property value, can attract pests, start an illegal dumping problem, and is an overall eyesore.

Fires don’t only affect the house where they started. If houses are close enough together, the fire can spread, just like it did on Findlay St.

One house next to the abandoned building was occupied when the fire happened, and it caused the family to evacuate.

With these vacant house fires being an issue, the City of Dayton is set to spend nearly $16 million through federal rescue funds on property demolition.

The plan is to tear down and remove any property that is deteriorating and is just not savable, including the vacant houses that have been burned throughout the city.

In 2021 the Dayton Fire Department responded to 82 vacant structure fires. This is almost a 20% increase from the year before.

Many of these fires were accidental, but more than half of them were done by arsonists.

>>Fire that destroyed Dayton garage overnight deemed suspicious

That’s why the fire department says to call 911 if it looks as though people are trespassing on vacant property.

©2022 Cox Media Group